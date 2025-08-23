Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew’s second day of official visit to Stockholm

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, accompanied by the Members of his entourage Metropolitan Apostolos of New Jersey, Grand Ecclesiarch Aetios, and Deacon Epiphanios and Metropolitan Cleopas of Sweden and All Scandinavia, completed the second day of his official visit to Stockholm on Friday, August 22, 2025.

He first visited the Jakob Forssmed, Minister responsible for religious communities in Sweden, with whom he held a one-hour discussion.

Following this, the Ecumenical Patriarch attended a luncheon in His honor at a local restaurant, hosted by Rafail Poumeyrau, volunteer chief Legal Adviser to the Holy Metropolis of Sweden.

Afterwards, the delegation proceeded to the Lutheran church Filadelfiakyrkan in Stockholm, where the Ecumenical Patriarch delivered a keynote address. Representatives from other Christian denominations and confessions also spoke on the occasion of the celebration of the Ecumenical Week.

Later, as part of the same celebrations, the Ecumenical Patriarch and his entourage attended a series of speeches and events at Grunewald Hall in the Stockholm Concert Hall.

The day concluded with a formal dinner in honor of the venerable Head of Orthodoxy, hosted bythe Greek Ambassador, Aikaterini Foundoulaki, at the Ambassadorial Residence in Stockholm.

