Tavlian Preschool & Kindergarten Celebrates Beginning of School Year

PASADENA—The Levon and Hasmig Tavlian Preschool & Kindergarten opened its doors this week to welcome students, families, and faculty for the 2025–2026 academic year – a new chapter filled with hope and promise. To mark the occasion, the school welcomed Western Prelate Archbishop Kegham Khacherian to offer a special blessing.

The ceremony was attended by Pasadena Councilmember Rick Cole, Reverend Father Boghos Baltayan of St. Sarkis Armenian Apostolic Church, Western Prelacy Executive Council representative Ronnie Gharibian, Board of Regents of the Prelacy Armenian Schools representative Silva Kirakosian, ANCA Pasadena Chairperson Donig Donabedian, Representatives of Hamazkayin Shahan Shahnour Chapter, members of the Tavlian School Board, the St. Sarkis Church Board, parents, faculty, and students.

“I am delighted to welcome our students to the 2025–2026 academic year, a journey filled with discovery, growth, and joy,” said Dr. Garine Joukadarian, Director of Levon and Hasmig Tavlian Preschool and Kindergarten.

“At Tavlian, children not only learn to read, write, and explore through play, but also strengthen their connection to Armenian culture, traditions, and values. Each school year brings a renewed sense of hope, learning, and opportunity. Together, with the trust of our parents, the dedication of our teachers, the eagerness of our students, and the valued support of our community leaders, we continue to build a strong foundation that honors our heritage and prepares our children for a bright and promising future,” she added.

The celebration was a time to reflect on the importance of preserving Armenian identity and upholding the school’s tradition of academic excellence. The atmosphere was filled with joy, pride, and hope as the community came together to support students on their journey of growth – academically, socially, and emotionally.

“For more than 30 years, the Tavlian school has been instilling in our youngest students their core principles of heritage, knowledge, and excellence,” stated Pasadena Councilmember Rick Cole. “This is where our future leaders come from because of the sound foundation they receive from the nurturing environment created by the teachers, staff, parents and community supporters of this vital institution. If we forget where we’ve come from, we will lose our way on where we are going. That’s why it’s vital to foster the enduring values of faith, family, patriotism and hard work that infuse the Armenian-American culture that has contributed so much to our nation and our community. Tavlian keeps alive the rich traditions of language, history and creativity of generations past to ensure a brighter future for generations to come.”

“It is my great joy to visit Tavlian Preschool and Kindergarten as we welcome the beginning of a blessed and promising academic year. Today is more than an opening ceremony – it is a celebration of our rich heritage and the enduring spirit of the Armenian people. May this beloved school continue to be a pillar of our community where faith, culture, and knowledge grow in the hearts of our youngest learners,” stated His Eminence Archbishop Kegham Khacherian Prelate of the Western Prelacy of the Armenian Apostolic Church of America.

Earlier this year, Tavlian Preschool and Kindergarten announced the acquisition of the adjacent property to support its continued growth and unwavering commitment to serving the needs of the community. The expansion, which will provide dedicated administrative space, allows the school to repurpose existing facilities for additional classroom use – a critical step in accommodating the school’s growing waitlist.

Since opening its doors in 1992 with just four students, Levon and Hasmig Tavlian Preschool and Kindergarten has flourished as a pillar of the Pasadena Armenian American community and grown into one of the region’s most respected early childhood education programs. Over the past three decades, the school has proudly served thousands of young learners, offering a full-day, developmentally appropriate curriculum for children ages 2 to 5.

