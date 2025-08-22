AYF Western Region Juniors Take Part in ANCA Kasparian Summer Academy in Washington

WASHINGTON—Twelve members of the Armenian Youth Federation Juniors Western Region recently traveled to the nation’s capital to take part in the Armenian National Committee of America Haroutioun & Elizabeth Kasparian Summer Academy – an intensive civic engagement program that brings together Armenian American youth from across the country.

“The ANCA Kasparian Summer Academy was an incredible experience that allowed me to develop advocacy skills for the Armenian Cause, build lifelong friendships, and gain clearer insight into my future goals. It stands out as the most meaningful experience I have had to date,” said Amaras Ovayan, member of the AYF Juniors Western Region.

During the program, participants explored ANCA policy priorities and how they are advanced within the framework of America’s federal government. This year’s ANCA Summer Academy focused on efforts to ensure that United States policy aligns with democratic values – particularly in regard to the right of return for the Artsakh people.

“There is no endeavor more rewarding than preparing the next generation of leaders for the Armenian Cause,” said Gev Iskajyan, National Grassroots Director for the Armenian National Committee of America. “There is no better place to start than the AYF Juniors, who cultivate young Armenians with a sense of identity, of duty, and of love for their nation. To watch our youth walk the halls of Congress, to speak truth to power, and to advocate for our collective cause — is to be filled with a sense of hope for the future of our nation,” he added.

Participants had the opportunity to engage directly with federal policymakers, ANCA experts, and a wide range of professionals who are at the forefront of advocating for the Armenian Cause. The group attended daily educationals led by prominent Armenian Americans in Washington, including Charlie Mahtesian, Senior Politics Editor at Politico; Julian Setian, President and CEO of SOSi; and Dr. Jirair Ratevosian, former U.S. Diplomat & Senior Fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

Throughout the program, participants had a chance to explore Washington, D.C., and form lasting friendships with their peers.

“We are incredibly proud of our AYF Juniors who participated in the ANCA Summer Academy,” said Sylva Khayalian, Chair of the AYF Juniors Central Council. “Their dedication and commitment to the Armenian Cause is inspiring. We see their passion every day, and it is rewarding to see them take that passion to the next level through meaningful activism.”

The ANCA Haroutioun & Elizabeth Kasparian Summer Academy is the latest in a series of ANCA national and regional programs devoted to expanding youth engagement and empowering their exploration of careers in policy, politics, and media in Washington, D.C., and across the U.S. The Academy is limited to 15 high school students who have a strong record of community leadership and youth activism. Participants stay at the ANCA Aramian House, a landmark property in downtown Washington, D.C., which serves as the home and permanent headquarters of the ANCA’s signature youth programs.

The AYF Juniors Western Region is a youth organization affiliated with the Armenian Youth Federation. AYF Juniors stands for “Armenian Youth Federation Juniors” and is a program designed for children between the ages of 8 to 16. Its mission is to instill in young Armenians a sense of pride in their heritage and to educate them about Armenian history, culture, and current events. AYF Juniors also promotes leadership development, community service, and social activism among its members.

