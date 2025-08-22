A Decade of Storytelling: Armenian Film Society’s Journey from Vision to Global Stage

For the past 10 years, the Armenian Film Society has been a driving force in championing Armenian cinema – bridging communities, amplifying voices, and creating opportunities for Armenian filmmakers worldwide. What began as a passion project in 2015 has since evolved into a thriving cultural institution, complete with its own film festival, global outreach initiatives, and a mission to preserve and elevate Armenian storytelling.

In an exclusive interview, AFS founder and CEO Armen Karaoghlanian reflects on the organization’s journey- from the Armenian Film Festival to this year’s milestone 10th-anniversary gala- and shares insights on how AFS has shaped the industry, the importance of emerging talent, and his vision for the next decade of Armenian filmmaking.

NANE AVAGYAN: 2025 marks the 10-year anniversary of the Armenian Film Society. What inspired you to start the Armenian Film Society, and how has your vision evolved over these 10 years?

ARMEN KARAOGHLANIAN: In 2015, we realized there was no central space dedicated to celebrating Armenian films or filmmakers. We knew Armenian storytellers needed a way to reach audiences, and at the time, there wasn’t a platform that existed that brought them together. We started the Armenian Film Society in 2015 with the belief that our stories deserved a bigger stage and that cinema could serve as a bridge – connecting the Armenian community with each other and with the world. In the past 10 years, we’ve grown from sharing news and information to hosting events and our own film festival, and now to creating opportunities for filmmakers. It’s been a decade, but in many ways, it feels like we’re just getting started.

N.A.: What is the core mission of the AFS?

A.K.: The core mission of the Armenian Film Society is to champion Armenian films and empower Armenian filmmakers. Armenian Film Society exists to preserve and spotlight Armenian cinema, both classic and contemporary; amplify Armenian voices in the global conversation on film; create platforms for connection between filmmakers, audiences, and industry professionals; and inspire the next generation of storytellers through mentorship, education, and opportunity.

N.A.: Looking back, what are some of the most defining moments or achievements over the past decade?

A.K.: There have been many defining moments. The very first event we hosted, during our launch, on September 11, 2015, at Abril Books. We screened Atom Egoyan’s Next of Kin. We didn’t know if anyone would show up, but the room was full. We laid the groundwork for what we hoped the Armenian Film Society would become, and everyone’s support confirmed we were on the right path. We started hosting virtual events online during the pandemic. This showed us just how important it was to connect with our audience beyond Los Angeles.

Launching the Armenian Film Festival in 2023 was a massive risk, and an undertaking we weren’t sure we could pull off. The festival was a huge success. The audience’s enthusiasm, especially on opening night, is something we’ll never forget.The decision we made to expand to the UK in 2024 further solidified that our mission resonates far beyond Los Angeles.These milestones have strengthened our reach, deepened our community, and reaffirmed why we started Armenian Film Society in the first place.

N.A.: How do you think the AFS has impacted the Armenian film community?

A.K.: I hope we’ve given the Armenian film community something it didn’t fully have before, and I hope, through our work, we have established a consistent, respected platform for filmmakers. It’s been such a joy to see the connections that have been made at our events and through our platform. Ultimately, our hope has been that we have created a home, where Armenian filmmakers know they will be seen, heard, and celebrated.

Armen and Mary Karaoghlanian

N.A.: Where do you envision the Armenian Film Society in another 10 years? Are there any dream projects, collaborations, or initiatives you’d like to see happen? How can the public get involved or support your work?

A.K.: We envision the Armenian Film Society as a global cultural institution, with a strong presence in multiple cities and countries, partnerships with major international film festivals, and a thriving creative hub that fosters community. We have many initiatives we’re working on, but our broader goals are to be at the forefront of production, bringing more Armenian stories to the big screen and amplifying their impact worldwide.

The public can get involved by making a donation. Every dollar goes directly toward funding our programs, supporting filmmakers, and launching new initiatives.

N.A.: When did you launch the Armenian Film Festival, and what was your vision for it?

A.K.: We launched the Armenian Film Festival in 2023 on the centennial of Armenian cinema. We wanted to celebrate Armenian films and filmmakers. We are not a competitive festival. We don’t give out awards. We wanted to create a space where films could be shown and appreciated, and where filmmakers, audiences, and industry leaders could engage in meaningful dialogue, form collaborations, and see themselves as part of a larger global film community. We also wanted to bridge Armenia and the Diaspora. We place a strong focus on showcasing films from across the world, giving audiences the opportunity to experience diverse stories and perspectives from every corner of the world.

N.A.: What are some highlights of this year’s festival program?

A.K.: We’re incredibly proud of this year’s program. We’re opening with the Los Angeles premiere of Monsieur Aznavour, a film about the life of Charles Aznavour, at the historic Alex Theatre. We’ll then be showcasing shorts, features, and documentaries at The Americana at Brand. We’re presenting our first-ever Student Filmmakers program, showcasing emerging filmmakers and spotlighting the next generation of Armenian storytellers.

We’re also welcoming Ryan Coogler as our Guest of Honor. Ryan Coogler is the director of films such as Fruitvale Station, Creed, Black Panther, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and Sinners. Ryan Coogler will be joined in conversation with his producing partner, and longtime Armenian Film Society champion, Sev Ohanian. The two creative partners will discuss their journey from film school to Hollywood films in a way that’s both inspiring and deeply relevant to our mission.

Finally, we’ll be hosting our first-ever gala, an evening dedicated to celebrating the 10-year anniversary of Armenian Film Society. We’ll be honoring Karren Karagulian, known for his work in Anora, which won Best Picture at the Academy Awards; Madeline Sharafian, who directed this year’s Disney/Pixar film Elio; and producer Sev Ohanian, who will be our inaugural inductee of our newly established Armenian Film Hall of Fame.

N.A.: How do you select the films featured at the festival, what’s the curation process like?

A.K.: We welcome submissions from all around the world, but we always curate our own programming and invite certain films to be a part of the festival, so it’s a combination of both. We’re looking for films that are not only well-crafted, but that also say something meaningful about Armenian identity, culture, or experience. We work with a small programming team, but Mary and I are both involved in the process.

N.A.: This year’s lineup includes works by Armenian directors from the UK, Canada, Australia, and Russia. How do these diasporic voices shape and expand Armenian storytelling?

A.K.: Diasporic voices are essential to the richness of Armenian storytelling because they bring perspectives shaped by multiple cultures, experiences, and geographies. I feel like an Armenian filmmaker in Australia is inherently going to have a different take on the world than an Armenian filmmaker in Canada. It’s our hope that by including these varied voices, we will be able to highlight the global nature of Armenian identity, encourage cross-cultural dialogue, and expand on the storytelling possibilities.

N.A.: Are there any collaborations with other film festivals or cultural institutions this year? Will special guests, filmmakers, or honorees be part of the program?

A.K.: We collaborate with many organizations and institutions throughout the year. In terms of special guests for this year’s Armenian Film Festival, some of the names include Vache Tovmasyan, Karren Karagulian, Katherine Sarafian, Madeline Sharafian, Ryan Coogler, and Sev Ohanian.

N.A.: For the first time, the festival will spotlight emerging voices and student storytellers – a big boost for young filmmakers. What impact do you hope this will have on the future of Armenian cinema?

A.K.: This is something that’s been in the works for a long time. We feel very strongly about spotlighting emerging voices and student storytellers. In many ways, this is a launching pad for us as we seriously invest in the future of Armenian cinema. We want to provide them with a platform for them to showcase their work on our stage. We hope to foster mentorship and networking opportunities, connect the younger generation with established filmmakers, and create a pipeline of talent that ensures Armenian stories continue to evolve and resonate with the rest of the world.

N.A.: This year marks your inaugural Gala. What can attendees look forward to, are there any special highlights? What role will the Gala play in advancing the Society’s mission or future projects?

A.K.: The inaugural Armenian Film Society Gala is designed to be a celebration of our work, while also acknowledging filmmakers and storytellers who have had an impact year. The gala will consist of an elegant evening filled with recognition and connection, but beyond that, the gala will play a critical role in advancing our mission. Funds raised will directly support year-round programming and emerging filmmaker initiatives. This is my pitch: If you want us to continue the work we’ve been doing, while growing, expanding, and becoming even better positioned to support Armenian filmmakers over the next decade, please consider attending and donating. Your support allows us to keep investing in the future of Armenian cinema and the storytellers who bring it to life.

N.A.: How would you describe Armenian cinema’s place on the global stage today compared to 10 years ago?

A.K.: In many ways, 10 years ago, our films were often seen as niche or limited to small community screenings. Today, Armenian films are making a big impact around the world. We’ve had filmmakers premiere their films at major international film festivals recently. Tamara Stepanyan’s debut feature film opened the Locarno Film Festival. These are major strides. There is still a lot of work to be done, but Armenian cinema is increasingly recognized for its artistic quality, narrative depth, and unique perspective, and we must continue to build upon that.

N.A.: What is the state of Armenian cinema today, and how would you characterize its storytelling trends?

A.K.: The current state of Armenian cinema is vibrant and evolving, with more filmmakers exploring personal, bold, and diverse stories than ever before. There’s a real push toward authenticity and specificity. That’s what’s most exciting to me. That’s how we can make an impact on the global stage.

N.A.: What challenges do Armenian filmmakers face when producing films within the country, and how does the festival help address these?

A.K.: The biggest obstacle is limited funding and lack of resources: There are fewer production companies, grants, and infrastructure compared to larger film industries, which makes financing a film a constant struggle. Distribution is another challenge that isn’t often addressed. We help address some of these challenges by providing a platform for visibility, creating opportunities, and showcasing success stories, but there is so much work to be done on this front, and as we move into the next decade of our organization’s history, this will remain a key pillar of our mission and growth.

N.A.: What challenges exist for Armenian filmmakers seeking international recognition?

A.K.: Limited access to global networks. We need to build upon our connections with international distributors and festival programmers. This is a competitive and crowded landscape in which even great films are overlooked just because of the sheer volume of submissions to major festivals. It’s all about opening doors and creating opportunities that would otherwise be out of reach.

N.A.: What message do you have for Armenian filmmakers who want to showcase their work at future festivals? What advice would you give to emerging storytellers entering the industry?

A.K.: The world doesn’t need more copies. Be original and be yourself. For emerging storytellers, put your head down and get to work. Good work always finds its audience.

The Armenian Film Society has unveiled the full program for its highly anticipated 2025 Armenian Film Festival on its website. The festival will run from September 3–7 across three iconic Glendale venues: the historic Alex Theatre, The Americana at Brand, and Vertigo. Tickets for opening and closing nights are now available. Tickets for all other events go on sale on Wednesday, August 13.

