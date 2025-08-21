Senior Armenian security official briefs Shoigu on trilateral meeting in United States

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu has had a phone talk with his Armenian counterpart, Armen Grigoryan, in which he was briefed on the results of a recent meeting between Armenia, Azerbaijan, and the United States in Washington, the press service of the Russian Security Council said in a statement.

“The Armenian side recounted the results of a trilateral summit between Azerbaijan, Armenia, and the United States that took place in Washington on August 8. [The two senior security officials] also discussed issues concerning bilateral cooperation,” the statement reads.

After the Washington meeting with US President Donald Trump, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a seven-point joint declaration stating Baku and Yerevan’s commitment to peace but giving no details of it. According to the document, the sides initialed the text of a prearranged agreement on establishing peace and restoring relations between the two countries and will take efforts to ratify it. Apart from that, Armenia and Yerevan signed a joint request to the OSCE asking it to dissolve the Minsk Group.

TASS