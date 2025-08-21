Armenia’s TUMO to Open First India Center in Mumbai

TUMO, Armenia’s internationally recognized creative technology education network, will open its first center in India this November in Mumbai, offering free digital training for teenagers, Business Standardreported.

The Mumbai hub will accommodate up to 1,500 students and provide self-paced, project-based learning in fields ranging from robotics, web development, animation, 3D modeling, artificial intelligence, game development, motion graphics, generative AI, and filmmaking, said Pegor Papazian, TUMO’s Chief Development Officer.

The program, available to all teens aged 12–18 regardless of background, has already completed pilot phases in India ahead of the official launch. TUMO equips students with advanced digital skills while also teaching them to become self-motivated, develop higher-order skills, and approach learning with a can-do attitude—qualities that, according to TUMO, help them perform better in traditional school subjects such as math.

TUMO’s approach is built on key principles, including choice, hyper-personalization, mixing age groups, alternating individual and group learning, and replacing diplomas with portfolios. While the program does not offer formal degrees, students’ work is compiled into portfolios, often submitted to competitions, festivals, and published online or on app stores.

Although self-paced, the program includes guided training sessions twice a week, with students typically taking up to two years to complete a full module. Workshops are led by specialists trained to support learners at every level.

The Mumbai center will serve as TUMO’s gateway to South Asia, offering creative and technology-focused education to 1,500 local teenagers annually. Papazian noted that given Mumbai’s size and population, there is potential for a dozen more centers in the future, with plans to expand to Delhi, Bengaluru, and other Indian cities.

Founded in Yerevan in 2011, TUMO has expanded globally with centers in Paris, Marseille, Lyon, Berlin, Mannheim, Hirschaid, Ludenscheid, Coimbra, Lisbon, Buenos Aires, and Gunma. It has also signed agreements to launch centers at the National Center for Artificial Intelligence in Astana, Kazakhstan, and announced plans for future locations in Montevideo, Luanda, Takasaki, Los Angeles, Amsterdam, and additional German cities.

The Mumbai initiative is being implemented in partnership with Shikha Academy and funded by the Shantilal Shanghvi Foundation. TUMO centers worldwide operate on a donation-based model, ensuring all courses remain entirely free.

Papazian emphasized that the TUMO curriculum is focused on future-proof skills and trending disciplines, helping teens enhance their potential to innovate and thrive.

