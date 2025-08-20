Pope Leo XIV on Ukraine: There is hope, but much work still needs to be done

Pope Leo XIV, speaking to reporters before returning to the Vatican from his summer residence at Castel Gandolfo, addressed the ongoing negotiations over the war in Ukraine.

“There is hope, but much work still needs to be done,” the pontiff said, noting that he is in constant contact with some of the leaders directly involved in this phase of the talks.

Earlier, the American-born Pope urged Catholic faithful worldwide “to include in their prayers the plea for a disarmed and disarming peace across the world, especially in the Middle East and Ukraine.”

The head of the Roman Catholic Church also called on believers to fast and pray this coming Friday, “imploring the Lord to grant truth and justice and to wipe away the tears of those who suffer because of armed conflicts.”

Meanwhile, American Cardinal Raymond Leo Burke revealed that a dialogue is expected to take place soon between President Donald Trump and Pope Leo, with the goal of achieving peace in Ukraine.

Source: ANA-MPA, Translated by: Konstantinos Menyktas

Orthodox Times