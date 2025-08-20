Panagia Soumela Monastery Divine Liturgy sparks tensions in Turkey

The silence of the historic Panagia Soumela Monastery in Trabzon is once again turning into a field of political and nationalist controversy, ahead of the annual Enniamera service of the Virgin Mary scheduled for August 23.

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew will not attend this year’s Divine Liturgy, which will instead be led by Metropolitan Andreas of Saranta Ekklisies. Thousands of faithful are expected to ascend to the monastery, an event that has already drawn both strong interest and sharp criticism within Turkey.

According to ethnos.gr, nationalist groups and organizations are seeking to instrumentalize the service, branding it a “Pontic activity.” The New Century Thought Association, through its president Dr. Hasan Akyüz, described the liturgy as “an event serving imperialism” and called for its cancellation. Akyüz further spoke of “Byzantine games” which, he claimed, “the resistance and determination of the Turkish nation can disrupt and destroy.”

In the same vein, Muhammet Erkan, head of the regional branch of the İYİ (Good) Party in Trabzon, denounced the liturgy as a “betrayal performance,” insisting that “whether held a week earlier or later, it remains a dirty Pontic game and a violation of the Treaty of Lausanne.”

Even more forceful was retired Admiral Cihat Yaycı, architect of Turkey’s “Blue Homeland” doctrine, who declared: “Trabzon is the fortress of the Turks,” warning against what he called “Pontic and ecumenist propaganda.”

For the global Pontic Greek community and the wider Orthodox world, the Divine Liturgy at Panagia Soumela represents a spiritual and cultural landmark. Yet once again, it risks being overshadowed by political exploitation and nationalist confrontation.

Translated by: Konstantinos Menyktas

Orthodox Times