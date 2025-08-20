Church of Greece: If we do not protect nature, we are ungrateful before God

With “feelings of paternal affection, pain, and deep concern,” the Holy Synod of the Church of Greece has spoken out on this year’s devastating wildfires that continue to ravage the country. In a pastoral encyclical to be read in churches this coming Sunday, the Church expresses its solidarity with the victims and reminds the faithful of the Christian responsibility to protect creation.

“With anguish of soul, deep sorrow, heartfelt anxiety, and prayer, we mourn the loss of human life, the injuries of those burned, and the inner wounds carried by so many people,” the encyclical states.

The Synod further laments “the incineration of homes, properties, and forests, the annihilation of wildlife and flora, and above all, the destruction of life itself.”

The text emphasizes that the fires are not merely local disasters but disrupt the entire ecosystem and climate: “Dead trees can give neither life, nor beauty, nor oxygen; they cannot hold back floods or prevent the erosion of soil.”

On a spiritual level, the encyclical calls for awakening and respect toward creation: “If we do not love and protect the natural world, which is itself a hidden Gospel proclaiming in its own way the greatness of God, then we will be ungrateful before God and accountable before humanity.”

It recalls the example of St. Amphilochios of Patmos, who taught: “Whoever plants trees plants hope, peace, and love, and receives the blessings of God.”

The Holy Synod urges both the State and the faithful to assume their responsibilities: “The State must take very seriously the tragic nature of the situation and adopt the appropriate measures in time. Citizens must make every possible effort to protect the forests and, more generally, nature.”

Finally, the Church praises firefighters and volunteers “for their sacrificial spirit and the titanic battles they fight,” and concludes with a prayerful invocation: “May the Most Holy Theotokos always protect us, shelter our Nation, and keep alive within us faith, hope, prayer, and repentance.”

Translated by: Konstantinos Menyktas

Orthodox Times