Archbishop Elpidophoros speaks in Chios on the Library of Halki Theological School

On the occasion of his visit to Chios, at the invitation of local expatriates, Archbishop Elpidophoros of America was invited by Metropolitan Markos of Chios to deliver a lecture as part of the cultural program Philologikon Eilitarion. The event took place on Monday evening, August 18, 2025, at the St. Agapitos Library and drew a large audience.

The Archbishop spoke on the theme: “The Library of the Halki Theological School.”

“I will try to take you on a journey to the Theological School of Halki and share with you the efforts being made to reorganize its library, so that we may preserve the written legacy of our Fathers and deliver it intact to the next generations,” Archbishop Elpidophoros stated.

Historical Background

The Halki Theological School was founded in 1844 by Patriarch Germanos IV and functioned for over a century as a “long-standing nursery of theological science.” It produced generations of scholars who transmitted a spirit of universality while remaining firmly rooted in Orthodox and Greek tradition. The school was closed in 1971 by Turkish law but continues to envision its reopening.

The Library

The library of Halki is regarded as the second Patriarchal Library, dating back to the 16th century. It houses around 70,000 volumes, including rare editions, manuscripts, and periodicals. Digitization and cataloguing projects are already underway, in collaboration with the Library of the Hellenic Parliament, European universities, and Erasmus students.

“As the Theological School of Halki, we consider it our duty and moral obligation to contribute in every way to the preservation of this cultural treasure,” the Archbishop stressed.

Renovation Works

Thanks to the sponsorship of Athanasios Martinos, the School is undergoing a comprehensive renovation, including single rooms, a modern conference center, technological upgrades, and full respect for its historic character. The monastic spirit of the site is being revived, while the Monastery of the Holy Trinity is being enriched with new thematic gardens and activities open to the public.

Vision

Concluding his address, Archbishop Elpidophoros emphasized: “The Library was created as a monastic library and later developed into a library of the Theological School. The experience of spiritual life in a monastic environment and scientific training never contradict one another; they complement and enrich each other.”

Orthodox Times