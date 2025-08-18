Patriarchal Trisagion in Imbros for late Archon and Professor Chrysostomos Stamoulis (VIDEO)

A Patriarchal Trisagion was celebrated by Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew at the Metropolitan Church of the Theotokos in Imbros for the repose of the soul of the late Archon of the Ecumenical Patriarchate, Chrysostomos Stamoulis, Professor at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki.

Professor Stamoulis, who passed away suddenly at the age of 61, served as Professor of Dogmatic and Symbolic Theology at the Faculty of Theology of Aristotle University. He pursued his studies in Thessaloniki, Belgrade, and Durham, England, leaving a profound mark on theological scholarship and the wider academic community.

Orthodox Times