Patriarch of Jerusalem praises King of Jordan for protecting Christians in the Holy Land

Patriarch Theophilos III of Jerusalem praised the role of King Abdullah II of Jordan in safeguarding Christians in the Holy Land.

According to Al Mamlaka TV, the Patriarch emphasized that the King’s continued support for the Orthodox Church reflects the courage and wisdom that have long characterized Jordan’s leadership. “The position of the King of Jordan guarantees the protection of Christians in the Holy Land,” he stated.

As reported by The Jordan Times, Patriarch Theophilos highlighted Jordan’s solidarity in condemning the ongoing aggression of the Israeli occupation and the restrictions imposed on Christians in Jerusalem, including the recent freezing of the bank accounts of the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate of Jerusalem.

He also underlined the unique role of Jordan, the Hashemite dynasty, and King Abdullah as the legitimate custodian of Muslim and Christian holy sites. The Patriarch commended the King’s consistent efforts to counter land seizures and violations against Christians, their holy places, and church properties.

Referring to the frozen bank accounts, Patriarch Theophilos noted that coordinated action with other Churches had resulted in a unified position, which was conveyed to the international community with a call to end these unjust practices. He warned that the seizure of Church funds undermines the Patriarchate’s humanitarian and social mission, which includes schools, community centers, and aid programs for those in need.

Finally, he urged the international community to assume its moral and humanitarian responsibility and put an end to arbitrary measures imposed by the Israeli authorities, stressing that the Palestinian people will remain in their land and continue to live in the Holy Land.

Jordan Condemns Israeli Aggression and the Freezing of Church Accounts

The Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has strongly condemned Israel’s continued attacks against Christians in the Holy Land, noting that such actions have intensified due to the influence of radical extremist groups. It particularly denounced the freezing of the Patriarchate’s bank accounts by the Jerusalem municipality, describing it as a “violation of the traditional status quo and the fundamental rights of the Patriarchate.”

Jordan also condemned Israeli aggression in the West Bank and Gaza, reiterating that Israel holds no sovereignty over the region’s Christian and Islamic holy sites. The Kingdom reaffirmed its support for the Palestinian people’s inalienable right to establish an independent state.

Orthodox Times