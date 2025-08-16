Ecumenical Patriarch: The Etesian winds that torment humanity today are very strong

The great Feast of the Dormition of the Theotokos was celebrated on the Aegean island of Imbros with deep religious devotion.

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew presided over the Divine Liturgy at the Church of the Dormition in his native village of Agioi Theodoroi, accompanied by the Archpriest of the Throne, Metropolitan Chrysostomos of Myra.

The service was attended by Archons of the Great Church of Christ, as well as many Imbrians and visitors from abroad.

In his homily, the Ecumenical Patriarch highlighted the special reverence of the faithful for the Virgin Mary, to whom they turn with trust in her motherly love, asking for her intercession with her Son.

“For two weeks we observed a fast in her honor, abstaining from food and earthly desires. Just as She, before Her blessed end, according to Tradition, fasted strictly in preparation for her meeting with her Son and Lord, so too did we prepare with fasting and prayer for our encounter with Her today. Each day we chanted the Supplicatory Canons, the Small and the Great, in alternation.”

Her motherly love is always attentive to our prayers, and her heart, filled with compassion, beats with the desire to benefit us: to wipe away our tears, to ease our pain, and to grant a positive solution to our trials. Thus, we came properly prepared, holding in our hands the flowers of reverence, to light a candle before Her with sincere devotion, boundless respect, and joyful hope. We did not come as mourners in sorrow, but as joyful celebrants, with gladness and rejoicing.

Then, the Ecumenical Patriarch referred to the ordeals of the world, comparing them to the meltemia (summer winds) that blow during the month of the feast of the Virgin Mary.

“Yes! The Etesian winds that torment humanity today is very strong: wars everywhere, threats, injustices, quarrels, rivalries, violent uprooting of people, hunger and misery, political and religious turmoil, destructive fires, earthquakes, floods, savage persecutions against Christians, and so much more! These are not just meltemia, but hurricane winds!

The eve of the feast

Finally, the Ecumenical Patriarch presided over the Vespers Service at the celebrating church of the mountainous village of Agridia.

Metropolitans Chrysostomos of Myra and Kyrillos of Imbros and Tenedos, Archons of the Great Church of Christ, as well as numerous Imbrians and friends of Imbros from abroad, attended the service.

After the Divine Liturgy, the Ecumenical Patriarch addressed the congregation, speaking about the significance of the feast of the Mother of God. At another point, he referred to the Alaska Summit, expressing his hope that it would lead to the prevalence of peace in the world, “a world in which,” as he said, “there is room for everyone. We do not need to be killed in order to fit in.” He emphasized that the Church is always praying for peace.

“Have mercy on us and on Your world, O Lord! And enlighten the leaders who meet tomorrow in Alaska, that they may bring peace to the world. To stop the homicidal wars. To end the bloodshed.

Let logic prevail. Let justice and mutual respect prevail. In this beautiful and blessed world, created by the all-wise and all-powerful God, there is room for everyone. We do not need to be killed in order to fit in. The Church tells us: Peace be with all! Give us, O Lord, Your peace, which surpasses all understanding.”

Earlier, Metropolitan Kyrillos welcomed the Ecumenical Patriarch with heartfelt words.

The Ecumenical Patriarch also visited the cemetery of the village, where, before the tomb of the late Metropolitan of Moschonisia, Kyrillos, he chanted a Trisagion for the repose of his soul.

Later in the afternoon, the Patriarch paid a visit to the Prefect (Kaymakam) of Imbros.

Photos: Nikos Papachristou / Ecumenical Patriarchate

Orthodox Times