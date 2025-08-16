Divine Liturgy at the historic Monastery of Panagia Soumela on August 23

The Ecumenical Patriarchate has announced that, with the permission of the Turkish authorities, the Divine Liturgy will once again be celebrated this year at the historic Monastery of Panagia Soumela in Trabzon.

The service will take place on August 23, 2025, the day on which the Orthodox Church observes the “Nine Days of the Panagia,” marking the conclusion of the Feast of the Dormition of the Theotokos.

The Divine Liturgy will be led by Metropolitan Andreas of Saranta Ekklisies.

Orthodox Times