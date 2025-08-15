Star chef Tom Sarafian’s first-ever restaurant, Zareh, lands in Melbourne

The hotly anticipated Collingwood 40-seater is a tribute to Sarafian’s grandfather

Written by Lauren Dinse

Melburnians, the wait is finally over! More than a year since chef Tom Sarafian announced the concept behind his debut restaurant, Zareh is finally set to open its doors in Collingwood on August 20. Sarafian is best known for his eponymous range of Middle Eastern condiments (top-shelf hummus, anyone?) and experience working around acclaimed Australian kitchens (Lumi, Bar Saracen, Young Hearts), not to mention London’s world-famous St John. Zareh, a tribute to the chef’s grandfather in both name and cultural heritage, marks his most personal project to date.

The brand new 40-seater on Smith Street will shine a light on the delicate nuances and historically interwoven traditions of Armenian and Lebanese cooking.

“Over generations, Armenian and Lebanese communities shaped and enriched one another,” shares Sarafian. “That spirit of cultural exchange and resilience is what we’re honouring at Zareh.”

Photograph: Kristoffer Paulsen

Sarafian’s grandfather, Zareh, an Armenian from Egypt, taught himself how to cook classic French food after migrating to Melbourne with his wife and sons. After building a career working in kitchens throughout the ‘70s and ‘80s, he then trained his son (Sarafian’s father), setting the culinary benchmark that the family’s next generation is recognised for today.

Sarafian’s partner Jinane Bou-Assi also comes from a proud hospitality family, her father having run restaurants in Lebanon. Together with Sarafian’s international culinary training and his travels throughout North Africa, the Mediterranean and Middle East, the inspiration behind Zareh’s intriguing menu took shape.

Photograph: Kristoffer Paulsen

Expect fresh Victorian produce amplified by ingredients and seasonings sourced directly from organic farms in Lebanon – from high quality za’atar, sumac and pomegranate molasses to pine nuts, cedar oak honey and fermented pepper pastes. Not to be overshadowed by the food, a fun cocktail program from renowned bartender Matt Linklater homes in on quality Lebanese arak, while wine lovers will be treated to a list that spotlights exceptional producers from Armenia and Lebanon, in addition to a thoughtfully curated selection of local and international labels.

The restaurant features an open kitchen built around a charcoal barbecue and woodfired oven, Tassie-made Pitt and Giblin speakers for Sarafian’s personal vinyl collection, and an artfully designed dining room complete with a retro glass sliding door (inspired by Sarafian’s grandfather’s home), pink limestone walls and earthy tahini-hued curtains.

“I want every guest to feel that warmth, that generosity of family, heritage and good food, to the exciting aromas of spices hitting the fire and the music in the room,” says Sarafian.

Hot tip: if you’re not the designated driver, don’t forget to sample some world-class Armenian brandy after dinner.

Zareh opens on August 20 at 368 Smith Street, Collingwood. The restaurant is currently open for dinner only, with plans to offer lunches by early spring. Bookings are now live at the website.

https://www.timeout.com/melbourne/news/star-chef-tom-sarafians-first-ever-restaurant-zareh-lands-in-melbourne-081525?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=dhfacebook&utm_content=app.dashsocial.com/timeoutmelbourne/library/media/569174255