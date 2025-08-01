Patriarchate of Jerusalem to send delegation to Sinai in pursuit of peaceful resolution

In an official letter addressed to Archbishop Damianos of Sinai, Pharan, and Raithou, Patriarch Theophilos III of Jerusalem, affirmed the spiritual and canonical jurisdiction of the Patriarchate of Jerusalem over the Holy Monastery of Sinai.

The response follows Archbishop Damianos’ submission of a formal request to the Patriarchate of Jerusalem, in which he expressed his desire for the Patriarchate to assume responsibility for a “pressing issue concerning the ecclesiastical status of the Holy Monastery of Sinai.”

In his reply, Patriarch Theophilos wrote: “This appeal constitutes a clear acknowledgment that, in accordance with the Holy Canons and the unshakable Tradition of the One, Holy, Catholic, and Apostolic Church, the Patriarchate of Jerusalem bears the spiritual and canonical jurisdiction over the Patriarchal and Stavropegial Monastery of Sinai.”

The Patriarch emphasized that any resolution must proceed through the appropriate canonical process under the jurisdiction of the Church of Jerusalem: “Any honorable reconciliation sought can proceed only through the recognized canonical path and under the pastoral care of the Throne of the Church of Zion.”

In response to the Archbishop’s appeal, the Patriarchate confirmed its readiness to act: “We hereby affirm that the Patriarchate of Jerusalem is prepared to initiate the appropriate ecclesiastical procedure.”

As part of this process, the Patriarch of Jerusalem announced that a delegation would be sent to Sinai: “A three-member delegation shall be sent to you so that, in a spirit of truth, reconciliation, and cooperation with the Brotherhood of Sinai, every possible effort may be made toward a desirable and peaceful resolution of the issue that has arisen.”

Patriarch Theophilos also noted that he had spoken with Archbishop Damianos by phone, offering assurance and spiritual support: “We have already communicated with Your Eminence by telephone to assure you that we remain watchful and prayerful, that ‘neither tribulation, nor distress’ (Romans 8:35) may overcome you.”

He concluded the letter with a prayer for peace and holiness in the region: “May the God-trodden land of Sinai continue to bear witness to holiness, humility, and a peaceful ascent toward God.”

Find below the letter of Patriarch Theophilos III of Jerusalem to Archbishop Damianos of Sinai, Pharan and Raithou

With spiritual concern and attentive reading, we have received Your Eminence’s letter addressed to the Patriarchate of Jerusalem, by which you express your desire that the Patriarchate assume spiritual and canonical responsibility for the management of the pressing issue concerning the ecclesiastical status of the Holy Monastery of Sinai.

This appeal constitutes a clear acknowledgment that, in accordance with the Holy Canons and the unshakable Tradition of the One, Holy, Catholic, and Apostolic Church, the Patriarchate of Jerusalem bears the spiritual and canonical jurisdiction over the Patriarchal and Stavropegial Monastery of Sinai. From this it becomes evident that any honorable reconciliation sought can proceed only through the recognized canonical path and under the pastoral care of the Throne of the Church of Zion.

We value in the Lord this expression of trust and ecclesiastical discernment on your part, and in sincere response to the invitation of Your Eminence, we hereby affirm that the Patriarchate of Jerusalem is prepared to initiate the appropriate ecclesiastical procedure. A three-member delegation shall be sent to you so that, in a spirit of truth, reconciliation, and cooperation with the Brotherhood of Sinai, every possible effort may be made toward a desirable and peaceful resolution of the issue that has arisen.

We have already communicated with Your Eminence by telephone to assure you that we remain watchful and prayerful, that “neither tribulation, nor distress” (Romans 8:35) may overcome you, but that the grace of God may fill and illumine every undertaking.

From the Most Holy and Life-giving Tomb, we pray that the Chief Shepherd Christ may inspire us all towards what is true and good, and that the God-trodden land of Sinai may continue to bear witness to holiness, humility, and a peaceful ascent toward God.

With the Patriarchal blessings and highest regards,

† THEOPHILOS III

Patriarch of Jerusalem

