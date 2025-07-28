Ecumenical Patriarch: Standing in your temple as those who stand in Heaven (PHOTOS)

On Sunday, July 27, 2025, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew attended and co-celebrated the first Divine Liturgy at the completely renovated Church of the Dormition of the Theotokos in Tenedos. The service was led by the local shepherd, Metropolitan Kyrillos of Imbros and Tenedos, who earlier officiated the service for the disturbance of the Holy Altar.

The previous evening, the Patriarch performed the Great Blessing of the Holy Doors (Thyranoixia) of this magnificent cathedral, which was renovated through the generous patronage of the Ecumenical Great Benefactor, Archon Exarch of the Ecumenical Patriarchate, Mr. Athanasios Martinos, and his wife, Mrs. Marina.

Following the blessing, the Patriarch presided over the Great Vespers in honor of Saint Panteleimon. Among the co-celebrants were Metropolitan Ioannis of Zambia, the donor couple Athanasios and Marina Martinos, and other dignitaries.

In his address, Patriarch Bartholomew expressed profound joy and deep emotion at this historic moment. He bestowed his patriarchal blessing and heartfelt thanks to the Martinos couple for their extraordinary gift.

“We praise and thank the God of love, who has made worthy His devout people in Tenedos to glorify His name and to offer their repentance, joys, and hopes within this radiant dwelling place of His grace,” the Patriarch said. “When we Orthodox faithful enter our churches surrounded by Christ and the Theotokos, the images of the Apostles, Saints, and Martyrs, we feel that all points toward the ‘city to come,’ which is our true homeland. This is the profound meaning of the phrase: ‘Standing in Your temple as those who stand in heaven.’”

He continued by honoring the generous benefactors, Archon Exarch Athanasios Martinos and his noble wife Marina, acknowledging their philanthropic initiative in fully funding the meticulous restoration of this sacred temple. “The names Athanasios and Marina Martinos are already inscribed in golden letters in the annals of the Church and the Nation. Their contribution to the construction and restoration of churches worldwide is incomparable and immeasurable by human standards,” the Patriarch affirmed.

He also extended thanks to local authorities for issuing the necessary permits for the renovation. The Church of the Dormition is not only a place of prayer and worship but also an important cultural monument for Tenedos and its inhabitants, symbolizing the Christian heritage of the island and the enduring spiritual and cultural identity of the Orthodox diaspora there.

The Patriarch reflected on the Church’s historic role in engaging with and shaping culture without losing its spiritual essence, underscoring that the creative use of the possibilities each historical era offers is a sign of the Church’s vitality.

Lastly, Patriarch Bartholomew spoke about Saint Panteleimon, emphasizing the Orthodox Church as the ark of spiritual values that define the community’s identity and the mission to faithfully transmit this legacy to future generations, blessed and strengthened by Christ, “who is with us always, to the end of the age” (Matthew 28:20).

Concluding his remarks, the Patriarch reiterated his profound gratitude to Archon Athanasios and Mrs. Marina Martinos for their respectful devotion to the Great Church and their generous support.

Photo Credit: Nikos Papachristou / Translated by: Konstantinos Menyktas

