Two chapels damaged by wildfires in Limassol, Cyprus

Two chapels in the Limassol district of Cyprus have suffered damage due to the large wildfire that has been raging since yesterday. Archimandrite Philotheos of the Metropolis of Limassol informed the Cyprus News Agency (KYPE) about the destruction, while also mentioning the intention of Metropolitan Athanasios of Limassol to provide food assistance to those affected by the fires.

Archimandrite Philotheos specified that the first chapel affected is a small chapel dedicated to Saint John the Russian located in the community of Vouni in Limassol. This chapel was completely destroyed.

He noted that this is a relatively new chapel and not an ancient one. The only part that remains standing is the external masonry walls, while the rest of the structure collapsed due to its wooden roof construction.

Source: alphanews.live/cyprus / Translated by: Konstantinos Menyktas

