New Wave of Violence Against Christian Communities in Syria: Greek-Catholic Church Attacked and Bomb Plot Foiled at Maronite Church

(ZENIT News / Damascus, 07.23.2025).- The international foundation Aid to the Church in Need (ACN) has received alarming reports of a series of attacks targeting Christian communities in different regions of Syria, highlighting the fragility of security and the growing fear among the faithful.

Attack on Christian Community in Suwayda: Dozens of Homes Burned and Families Displaced

A serious incident has been reported in the village of Al-Sura, in the Suwayda region of southern Syria. According to several local sources linked to ACN, the Greek Melkite Church of St. Michael in Al-Sura was attacked and set on fire by unknown assailants. The full extent of the damage has not yet been confirmed, as access to the area is currently impossible due to ongoing tensions, but images circulating on social media confirm the attack.

In the same episode of violence, 38 homes belonging to Christian families were reportedly destroyed by fire, leaving numerous families homeless. As a result, around 70 people have taken refuge in a large hall of the church in Shahba, where they are currently living in precarious conditions.

“This community has lost everything,” one of the sources told ACN. “They had very little to begin with—they were already among the poorest in the region—and now they have nothing left.”

Violence has also reached the neighboring village of Al-Mazraa, although details remain unclear. The attackers have not been identified, but the assault is believed to be linked to sectarian tensions and extremist activity that continue to plague the region, exacerbated by years of conflict and instability in the country.

Bomb Plot Foiled at Maronite Church in Tartus

In a separate incident, security forces — in cooperation with residents of the village of Al-Kharibat, on the outskirts of Tartus — thwarted an attempted bombing of the Maronite church of Mar Elias.

At midnight on Sunday, July 13, 2025, an old Lada vehicle loaded with large quantities of explosives, weapons, and incendiary leaflets was discovered parked near the church.

Thanks to coordinated action by security forces and local residents, a tragedy was averted: the terrorists were captured in an ambush.

These incidents come less than a month after the suicide bombing of the Orthodox Church of St. Elias in the Christian neighborhood of Dweil’a, Damascus, on June 22, 2025, which left at least 30 people dead and 54 injured during Sunday liturgy.

