Metropolitan of Thira meets Ecumenical Patriarch at the Phanar

Metropolitan Amfilochios of Thira visited the Sacred Center of Orthodoxy in the “Queen of Cities” (Constantinople) on Tuesday, July 22.

He was accompanied by the General Archpriests’ Commissioner of the Holy Metropolis, the Reverend Protopresbyter Fr. Nikolaos Sigalas.

Upon arrival at the Phanar, the Metropolitan had the special blessing to venerate at the All-Holy Patriarchal Church of St. George. He then held an official meeting with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, where they exchanged thoughts and concerns on matters of spiritual and pastoral interest, further strengthening the bonds between the Holy Metropolis of Thira and the Mother Church.

The visit concluded with the Metropolitan’s participation in the Patriarchal banquet.

The Holy Metropolis of Thira expresses its gratitude to the Ecumenical Patriarch for his warm welcome and hospitality, as well as for his paternal care and prayerful support.

Translated by: Konstantinos Menyktas

Orthodox Times