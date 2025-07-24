Hundreds of Greeks rally in Athens against Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza

‘Victory to Palestine,’ ‘From river to sea, Palestine will be free,’ were among slogans chanted by crowd gathered at Athens’ Syntagma Square

Ahmet Gencturk and Derya Ozcan

Hundreds of Greeks gathered on Thursday night in central Athens to chant slogans calling for an immediate end to Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza.

The Stop the War Alliance organized the rally, which took place in the capital’s central Syntagma Square and was attended by hundreds of people from rights groups, pro-Palestinian organizations, and a number of left-wing political parties.

The crowd, waving Palestinian flags and banners of solidarity with Palestine, applauded the growing Greek and international opposition to Israel’s ongoing genocide of Palestinians in Gaza.

“Victory to Palestine,” “From river to sea, Palestine will be free,” “From Alexandroupolis to Crete, killers of the planet, out of Greece,” and “Solidarity in the struggle of the peoples, down with the Zionist state” were among the many slogans chanted by the vivid crowd.

Yannis Adrianos, one of the demonstrators, told Anadolu that they want the Greek government to cut ties with the Israeli government.

“Instead, they should be helping in finding a way to provide water and food to Gaza and end the genocide,” he said.

Another demonstrator, Hristos Stavrakakis, said: “We are here to repeat the call for an immediate end to the genocide in Gaza. We are also here to draw attention to the deaths of innocent civilians, including babies, as a result of the Israeli blockade.”

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, over 1,083 people have been killed and more than 7,275 wounded while attempting to access food at aid distribution points since the war began.

Israel has killed more than 59,500 Palestinians, most of them women and children, in the Gaza Strip since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, collapsed the health system, and led to severe food shortages.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

AA