Archbishop of America met with Antiochian Delegation in Constantinople to review GOA aid efforts

Archbishop Elpidophoros of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America (GOA) convened at the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople in Istanbul with a delegation from the Greek Orthodox Community of Antioch.

The visitors — Archimandrite Pavlos Orduluoğlu, Vicar of Patriarch John, and Fadi Hurigil, President of the Antiochian Community – traveled to express profound gratitude for the Archdiocese’s sustained support of earthquake survivors in southern Türkiye.

The GOA launched its Earthquake Relief Fund in February 2023 in response to the devastating magnitude 7.8 earthquake. Collaborating with the International Orthodox Christian Charities (IOCC), the Archdiocese has channelled a total of approximately $700,000 in grants through IOCC to support transitional shelters and humanitarian aid in Antakya (ancient Antioch) and the surrounding Hatay province. This program not only provided prefabricated temporary housing—equipped with plumbing, electricity, kitchens, bathrooms, and living areas—but also distributed vouchers to displaced families.

In addition to its financial support to IOCC, GOA secured key donations through its community networks, including an initial target of $500,000 supplemented by contributions from the Leadership 100 Executive Committee and the National Philoptochos Society, each adding six-figure gifts.

Article by Stratos Safioleas

Photo by Orthodox Observer

