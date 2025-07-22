Patriarchate of Georgia voices concern over EU recommendations on family and LGBT legislation

The Patriarchate of Georgia has issued an official announcement expressing serious concern over recent recommendations made by the European Union regarding the country’s legislation on family values and LGBT-related matters.

According to the announcement, “Recent recommendations issued by the European Union regarding Georgia have caused significant concern within Georgian society and the Orthodox Church.” The main issue centers on the EU’s demand for “the repeal of legislation that protects family sanctity and restricts so-called LGBT propaganda directed at minors.”

The Patriarchate points out that this stance “contradicts longstanding principles and assurances repeatedly expressed by EU representatives and high-ranking diplomats during numerous meetings with the leadership of the Georgian Orthodox Church.” It was “consistently clarified that Georgia’s integration into European structures is not linked to promoting non-traditional lifestyles.”

Furthermore, during “official meetings with Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia, whose records exist,” it was firmly stated that “the Georgian people choose to uphold Christian and traditional family values.” It was also made clear that “no obligations contrary to Georgia’s traditions would be imposed as part of the country’s Euro-integration process.”

Patriarch Ilia II has emphasized that “European integration can proceed only under conditions that do not impose teachings contrary to God’s law, such as the promotion of non-traditional lifestyles.” Therefore, “the inclusion of provisions in current EU recommendations that explicitly or implicitly demand the repeal of laws protecting minors from LGBT propaganda is deeply disappointing.” The Patriarchate stresses that these demands “contradict not only Christian teachings and foundations but also the verbal and written commitments made in past partnerships.”

The announcement also highlights that “laws safeguarding family values and protecting youth from non-traditional lifestyle propaganda were initially fully supported by the faithful community,” with the Church expressing “gratitude to the government.” Even now, under “current circumstances, the faithful consider these laws fully appropriate for strengthening a healthy social order.”

Finally, the Patriarchate points to the contradiction in the EU’s latest recommendations, which “present a contradictory stance: on one hand, supporting family traditions and protecting minors from LGBT propaganda, and on the other, advancing Georgia’s European aspirations.” This inconsistency, the statement warns, “has caused disappointment among a large part of the Georgian population.”

Source: Patriarchate of Georgia

Orthodox Times