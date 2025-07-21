Ecumenical Patriarch condemns attack on Holy Family Catholic Church in Gaza

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew strongly condemned the recent Israeli airstrike that struck the Holy Family Roman Catholic Church in Gaza. Speaking after the Divine Liturgy at the Patriarchal Cathedral on Sunday, July 20, 2025 — where Archbishop Elpidophoros of America also presided — the Patriarch described the attack as a horrific act against a sacred place that was a refuge for hundreds of people of all faiths during this time of suffering.

“The attack was not only against a place of worship but against a sacred space cherished deeply by the late Pope Francis,” the Patriarch said, recalling how the Pope maintained daily contact with the church’s priest even during his illness.

Patriarch Bartholomew requested Cardinal Joseph Tobin, Archbishop of Newark, who leads a group of Orthodox and Catholic pilgrims from the United States on the “From Rome to New Rome” pilgrimage alongside Archbishop Elpidophoros, to convey his condolences to Pope Leo XIII. “Please assure His Holiness of our shared call for an immediate ceasefire and an end to this war,” the Patriarch urged. He added prayers for the repose of the innocent victims, the speedy recovery of the wounded, and comfort for their families.

Welcoming the American pilgrims to the historic seat of the Ecumenical Patriarchate, Patriarch Bartholomew emphasized the spiritual significance of their journey—from the tombs of Apostles Peter and Paul in Rome to the See of Saint Andrew in Constantinople, and then to the ancient city of Nicaea. This pilgrimage “is a visible testament to the Spirit working among us, guiding us towards reconciliation, understanding, and unity.”

The Patriarch expressed gratitude for the recent message from Pope Leo XIV to the pilgrims, accepting his words and brotherly greetings with warmth and affection. He stressed the shared desire for unity, “not based on uniformity, but on the common truth of the Gospel, mutual love, and our shared baptism into the death and resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ.” The pilgrimage coincides with the 1700th anniversary of the First Ecumenical Council of Nicaea, which affirmed Christ’s divinity and the unity of the Church.

Patriarch Bartholomew also celebrated the shared Easter celebration by Eastern and Western Christians this year, calling it a “foretaste of the full communion that awaits us — not only for our Churches but for a world longing for peace, justice, and spiritual renewal.”

Concluding his address, the Patriarch wished that the pilgrimage would deepen the pilgrims’ faith, renew their hope, and strengthen their love for the Church and their neighbors. “We assure you of our prayers, blessings, and ongoing commitment to walk together, Orthodox and Catholic alike, as disciples of the Risen Lord,” he said, looking forward to his upcoming meeting with Pope Leo during the feast of Saint Andrew, founder and patron of the Church of Constantinople.

The Patriarch also warmly welcomed all the pilgrims attending the Divine Liturgy, including those from his birthplace Imbros and a group of children from Abkhazia, hosted at the Patriarchal Camp of the Orphanage of the Princes’ Islands. He praised the director of the orphanage, Archon Diamantis Kombopoulos, for caring for children from various Greek diaspora communities, including recently from Romania.

Finally, the Patriarch expressed his hope for a free Abkhazia within the sovereign territory of Georgia, condemning its illegal occupation by Russian forces alongside South Ossetia. He denounced Russia’s ongoing war crimes in Ukraine and expressed fervent prayers for the end of this “diabolical war.”

Translated by: Konstantinos Menyktas

Orthodox Times