Jerusalem: Church leaders demand protection for religious sites after Gaza Church attack

The Patriarchs and Heads of the Churches in Jerusalem express “profound solidarity” with the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem and those sheltering in the Holy Family Catholic Church in Gaza, following the “heinous attack by the Israeli Army” on July 17, 2025. The attack caused damage, resulted in three deaths, and left ten wounded, including the parish priest, Fr. Gabriel Romanelli.

They “strongly denounce this crime,” emphasizing that “houses of worship are sacred spaces that should be kept safe” and are protected by international law. Targeting a church sheltering “approximately 600 refugees, including children with special needs,” is a violation of these laws, “an affront to human dignity,” and “a trampling upon the sanctity of human life.”

The leaders call on world leaders and United Nations agencies to work towards “an immediate ceasefire in Gaza that leads to an end of this war,” to “guarantee the protection of all religious and humanitarian sites,” and to “provide for the relief of the starving masses throughout the Gaza Strip.”

They conclude with prayers and support, “calling for justice, peace, and the cessation of the suffering that has descended upon the people of Gaza.”

Read here the full statement:

We, the Patriarchs and Heads of the Churches in Jerusalem, join together in profound solidarity with the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem and the people sheltering in Holy Family Catholic Church in Gaza, as we bear witness to the heinous attack by the Israeli Army on the church compound there on Thursday morning, July 17, 2025. This attack not only caused damage to the Church complex, but also left three dead and ten wounded with even the parish priest, Fr. Gabriel Romanelli, being among the injured.

In unyielding unity, we strongly denounce this crime. Houses of worship are sacred spaces that should be kept safe. They are also protected under international law. Targeting a church that houses approximately 600 refugees, including children with special needs, is a violation of these laws. It is also an affront to human dignity, a trampling upon the sanctity of human life, and the desecration of a holy site.

We, the Patriarchs and Heads of Churches in Jerusalem, call upon world leaders and United Nations agencies to work towards an immediate ceasefire in Gaza that leads to an end of this war. We also implore them to guarantee the protection of all religious and humanitarian sites, and to provide for the relief of the starving masses throughout the Gaza Strip.

Our prayers and support remain steadfast, calling for justice, peace, and the cessation of the suffering that has descended upon the people of Gaza.

Orthodox Times