President of the Republic Vahagn Khachaturyan received President of Synopsys Armenia Yervant Zorian

President of the Republic Vahagn Khachaturyan received the President of Synopsys Armenia, Yervant Zorian, and presented him a high state award.

Yervant Zorian was awarded the 1st Degree Medal for Services to the Motherland for his significant contribution to the development of the high-tech sector in Armenia, his many years of tireless work, and his dedication.

President Khachaturyan congratulated Yervant Zorian and highly appreciated his work, emphasizing that his contributions are invaluable not only to the development of the high-tech industry but also to the strengthening of Armenia.

“You have followed an exemplary path and have always acted with a strong sense of duty to serve the homeland and the state throughout your career,” the President of the Republic stated.

In turn, Yervant Zorian expressed his gratitude for the award and recognition, noting that the homeland has always held special value for him and that he will continue to serve with the same dedication and responsibility.

