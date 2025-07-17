WCC on Holy Family Church in Gaza: Places of worship must never be targets

World Council of Churches (WCC) general secretary Rev. Prof. Dr Jerry Pillay said he is “deeply distressed” by reports of an Israeli attack on the Holy Family Church in Gaza on 17 July, which has reportedly resulted in injuries and fatalities among civilians, including members of the Christian community.

“Places of worship must never be targets,” he said. “Sacred sites are sanctuaries of peace, and attacks on them constitute a grave violation of international humanitarian law and human dignity.”

Pillay said the WCC stands in solidarity with the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem and with all those affected by this latest assault.

“We urgently call for the protection of all civilians and religious sites, and for an immediate cessation of hostilities,” he said. “Violence can never bring peace.”

Pillay concluded: “Our prayers are with the wounded, the grieving families, and the people of Gaza, who continue to endure immense suffering.”

Source: oikoumene.org

Orthodox Times