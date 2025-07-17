Two dead, several injured in strike on Gaza’s only Catholic Church

According to a statement released today by the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem, an apparent Israeli strike on the only Roman Catholic church in the Gaza Strip killed two people and injured several others.

“Two people were killed as a result of an apparent Israeli army strike on the Holy Family compound this morning,” the Patriarchate announced.

Earlier, there had been conflicting reports about whether the attack had caused fatalities.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) stated that they are “aware of reports of damage to the Church of the Holy Family in Gaza City and casualties at the site. The circumstances of the incident are under investigation.”

The IDF stated that they “make every effort to minimize harm to civilians and non-military infrastructure, including places of worship, and express regret for any potential damage caused to such sites.”

In a separate statement, the Church of the Holy Family in Gaza reported “several injuries, some in critical condition.”

The Patriarchate had previously stated that the parish priest, Father Gabriele Romanelli, was among those wounded and that the church had been damaged.

Father Romanelli, who is from Argentina, regularly updated Pope Francis on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict via phone and text. Reuters video footage from Al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza shows Father Romanelli receiving medical care with bandages around his leg.

The Vatican did not respond to a request for comment.

Translated by Ioanna Georgakopoulou

Orthodox Times