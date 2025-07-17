Pope Leo intends to go to Turkey for the 1,700th anniversary of the Council of Nicaea

Today, Pope Leo XIV confirmed his intention to travel to Turkey for the 1,700th anniversary of the Council of Nicaea, one of the most significant events in Christian history. This trip could also mark the new pontiff’s first abroad.

During a meeting today with Archbishop Elpidophoros of America and other representatives of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America and the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Newark, Robert Francis Prevost said, “I hope to see you again in a few months for the ecumenical celebration of the anniversary of the Council of Nicaea.”

Nicaea, present-day İznik, Turkey, lies about 100 kilometers from Istanbul. In 325 CE, it hosted the first Ecumenical Council in Christian history, convened by Emperor Constantine. Attended by around 300 bishops from across the Roman Empire, this council laid the foundations of Christian doctrine still recognized by many churches today.

In May, Patriarch Bartholomew revealed that the pope had expressed his intention to visit Turkey.

The Vatican has not officially confirmed the trip, which would be Pope Francis’s first international visit since his election on May 8, 2013. Pope Francis had originally planned the visit for late May, but he passed away on April 21 at the age of 88.

