Gaza crisis ‘unquestionably a genocide’ – South African official

Chrispin Phiri has warned that ICJ rulings must be enforced or the global legal order risks collapse

The situation in Gaza is “unquestionably a genocide,” South African International Relations Minister Spokesperson Chrispin Phiri has told RT, citing the scale of the humanitarian crisis.

His remarks followed the conclusion of a two-day summit on Wednesday in the Colombian capital Bogota, attended by around two dozen countries. Several participating states, including Bolivia, Colombia, Cuba, Indonesia, Iraq, Libya, Malaysia, Namibia, Nicaragua, Oman, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, and South Africa, endorsed a set of six measures aimed at “restraining Israel’s assault on the Occupied Palestinian Territories.”

Asked about the participation of Western nations such as Spain, Ireland, and Norway, Phiri said their involvement signaled a “concerted effort and commitment.” However, he cautioned that declarations of solidarity mean little without enforcement. “International law is only as good as the states who are able to implement it,” he noted, warning that a failure to uphold rulings from the International Court of Justice (ICJ) or United Nations resolutions could undermine the credibility of the global legal system.

Addressing the summit’s broader significance, Phiri echoed the words of the UN special rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories, Francesca Albanese, saying “this is not just about Palestine… it’s about international law itself.” He warned that by the time the ICJ issues a final ruling, “there may be no Gaza to speak of,” and urged swift action to prevent further devastation and allow in humanitarian aid.

Phiri expressed hope that more countries would join the so-called Hague Group and implement the Genocide Convention in accordance with their commitments under international law. He also criticized what he described as “hypocrisy” by states that support UN resolutions rhetorically but fail to follow through with meaningful action.

South Africa filed a case with The Hague-based ICJ in December 2023, alleging that Israel’s offensive in Gaza following the October 7, 2023 surprise attack by Hamas against the Jewish state is “genocidal in character.” Since that time, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have reportedly killed close to 57,800 Palestinians, many of whom were women and children.

Russia Today