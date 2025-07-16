Archbishop of America leads Catholic-Orthodox pilgrimage “Rome to New Rome”

Yesterday, July 15, 2025, a group of fifty Greek Orthodox, Byzantine Catholic, and Roman Catholic faithful arrived in Rome, Italy, where they will begin their joint pilgrimage entitled “Rome to New Rome.”

As the travelers convened, they created a classic scene of airport reunions and new introductions, complete with Archbishop Elpidophoros of America greeting each pilgrim personally.

Led by Archbishop Elpidophoros and Cardinal Tobin of Newark, over the next nine days pilgrims belonging to the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America and the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Newark will visit sites of historical and spiritual significance to their respective traditions, traveling to Rome, Constantinople (modern-day Istanbul, Türkiye), and Nicaea (modern-day İznik, Türkiye). The historic pilgrimage commemorates both the Jubilee of Rome and the 1700th anniversary of the First Ecumenical Council of Nicaea, a pivotal moment in Christian history that established the Nicene Creed as a foundational expression of the Christian faith.

Upon arriving in Italy, the faithful visited the Basilica of St. Paul Outside the Walls. This building was constructed to honor the relics of the Apostle Paul, whose sarcophagus rests in the basilica today. Originally built at the order of St. Constantine the Great in 313 and rebuilt with additional grandiosity in 390 by Pope Siricius and again in 1854 by Pope Pius IX after a destructive fire, the basilica contains artwork from the early-Christian, Byzantine, Gothic, and Renaissance eras due to its many additions and reconstructions. During a tour of the site, the pilgrims also learned about the basilica’s mosaics, which date from the 5th and 13th centuries. Venerating and praying before St. Paul’s tomb, the pilgrims began their journey in reflection and reverence.

The day concluded with a welcome dinner, where the visitors continued acquainting themselves with the fellow pilgrims with whom they will continue to build connections over the coming days. Friendly theological discussions were already afoot, with more than one mention of the filioque overheard.

Fr. Nicolas Kazarian, Director of the Archdiocese’s Department of Inter-Orthodox, Ecumenical, and Interfaith Relations, offered his greetings to the group, as did both Archbishop Elpidophoros and Cardinal Tobin. Archbishop Elpidophoros stressed his prayer that “this pilgrimage, this walking together hand-in-hand, will lead us…to the same kingdom of heaven that we all seek and pray for,” delivering to a round of tearful applause his remarks on the urgency of unity.

Photos by Orthodox Observer/Brittainy Newman

