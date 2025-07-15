Trump – Ecumenical Patriarch meeting to take place in September

The Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew is scheduled to meet with President Donald Trump at the White House on Tuesday, September 16. The Patriarch will visit the United States from September 15 to 25.

This visit follows the Templeton Foundation’s announcement that it will award its prestigious namesake prize to the Ecumenical Patriarch in recognition of his pioneering efforts to bridge the scientific and spiritual understanding of humanity’s relationship with the natural world. His work unites people of different religious beliefs in taking action to protect Creation.

He is expected to arrive on Monday, September 15, at Andrews Air Force Base near Washington, D.C., and will be accompanied by Archbishop Elpidophoros of America during his meeting with President Trump. The Patriarch will also hold meetings with members of Congress and the Senate, as well as representatives of the diplomatic corps.

According to the Archdiocese of America’s official announcement, on Wednesday, September 17, the Ecumenical Patriarch will preside over a doxology at the Church of Saint Katherine in Falls Church. The following day, September 18, he will travel to New York City, where a doxology will be held at the Church and National Shrine of Saint Nicholas at Ground Zero.

On Friday, September 19, the Ecumenical Patriarch will be the keynote speaker at the Council on Foreign Relations. That evening, he will meet with youth leaders from the Archdiocese of New York and New Jersey. A dinner will be held in his honor, the St. Nicholas Gala, at Casa Cipriani in Manhattan.

Translated by Ioanna Georgakopoulou

