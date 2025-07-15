The celebration of the miracle of the Holy Great Martyr Euphemia at the Ecumenical Patriarchate

The miracle of the Holy and Glorious Great Martyr and All-Laudable Euphemia, whose sacred relic is treasured in the Most Holy Patriarchal Church, was celebrated at the Sacred Center of Orthodoxy.

On Friday, July 11, 2025, the day of the feast, the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew joined in prayer during the Divine Liturgy presided over by Metropolitan Theoleptos of Iconium.

After the liturgy, the Ecumenical Patriarch gave the antidoron to the faithful gathered from Constantinople and abroad. Then, he venerated the precious relic of the saint.

In attendance were Metropolitans Apostolos of Derkoi, Stephanos of Kallioupolis and Madytos, Maximos of Silivria, and Ioakeim of Bursa.

Photos: Mevlan Suleyman

Translated by Ioanna Georgakopoulou

Orthodox Times