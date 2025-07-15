Ecumenical Patriarch: Remain steadfast in the Orthodox faith

On Sunday, July 13, 2025, the Feast of the Holy and God-bearing Fathers of the Fourth Ecumenical Council in Chalcedon, the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew presided over the Divine Liturgy at the Church of St. George at the Gate of Adrianople. For the past five years, services have been held at this church in the Georgian language to serve the Georgian community of Constantinople.

In attendance were Metropolitan Joachim of Bursa; Mr. Aleksandre Jishkariani, the Consul General of Georgia in Constantinople; and a large congregation of Georgian-speaking faithful from the local community.

After the Divine Liturgy, the Ecumenical Patriarch addressed the congregation, emphasizing the Mother Church’s loving and unwavering care for her flock, especially in Constantinople. He announced that he had blessed the establishment of the Georgian-speaking community in Constantinople as “an act of pastoral care and solidarity.” Over the past five years, the community has developed various spiritual activities to strengthen the faithful. The Patriarch noted that both clergy and laity contributed to this growth and made special mention of the parish priest and Archimandrite of the Ecumenical Throne, Father Ilia Jinjolava. “His pastoral efforts have helped this community grow in an organized manner with confidence, devotion, and a spirit of brotherhood. We express our appreciation for his continued ministry,” the Patriarch said.

He went on to say: “The fruits of this collective work are evident. You have established a thriving catechetical school, published liturgical texts in Georgian, and hosted theological and cultural events that highlight the enduring connection between the Churches of Constantinople and Georgia – between the Queen of Cities and the ancient capital of Mtskheta.

Equally moving is your ministry of providing care for Georgian pilgrims, offering spiritual support to the sick, and celebrating the Church’s feasts and the milestones of your homeland’s national identity. Your community has become a spiritual home for Georgian faithful not only in this city, but also in other cities in this country, including Ankara, Izmir, Bursa, and Trabzon.”

The Ecumenical Patriarch expressed his gratitude to the clergy and faithful who lovingly care for this historic church. He recalled that the restoration and renovation of the church was made possible through the gracious support of the competent state authorities. Offering paternal exhortation to the congregation, he emphasized:

“Remain steadfast in the Orthodox faith. Safeguard the unity and peace of the Church. Let all your efforts be to the glory of God and the edification of his people. May you continue to serve as a radiant witness to our apostolic tradition and the rich heritage of Georgian Orthodoxy within the embrace of the Ecumenical Patriarchate.”

At midday, the Ecumenical Patriarch blessed the communal meal held in the community hall.

Translated by Ioanna Georgakopoulou

Orthodox Times