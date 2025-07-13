The Standing Conference of Oriental Orthodox Churches Stands with His Holiness Karekin II and the Armenian Apostolic Church

‘Standing Conference of Oriental Orthodox Churches

P.O. Box 801

200 Walt Whitman Avenue

Mount Laurel, NJ 08054



9 July 2025



To: His Holiness KAREKIN II, Patriarch of All Armenians

In c/o His Grace Bishop MESROP, Primate

Diocese of the Armenian Church (Eastern)

630 Second Avenue

New York, NY 10016



“Blessed are ye, when men shall revile you, and persecute you, and shall say all manner of evil against you falsely, for my sake.” (St. Matthew 5:11-13)



Your Holiness,



After saluting Your Holiness’ holy right hand and entreating your Apostolic blessing, kindly allow me to articulate the strong support of the Standing Conference of Oriental Orthodox Churches (SCOOCh) for Your Holiness and for the Church and faithful people of the great nation of Armenia. It is our understanding that Armenia is presently in the midst of a tremendous crisis in which worldly authorities are striving to erode, weaken, and if possible, to destroy the sacred and enduring bond between the Armenian Church and the Armenian people in service of their own agenda to secularize the nation and to introduce ideas antithetical to Christ and to Orthodox Christianity among the faithful. To this end, they have not only subjected Your Holiness to slander and defamation, but have even dared to

storm Holy Etchmiadzin as if were a house of criminals and to arrest several clergymen, including two archbishops of the Holy Church, for daring to speak out against them.



We, the bishops of the Standing Conference of Oriental Orthodox Churches, recognize the

treasure that Armenia represents to the whole of Christendom and to our Oriental Orthodox

communion in particular. After the overthrow of the Ethiopian Monarchy and the disestablishment of the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church as the official State Religion of Ethiopia by a secularist government in the mid-1970s, Armenia became the only officially Oriental Orthodox nation on the face of the earth. We earnestly hope and pray that Armenia’s Church will not suffer a similar fate, depriving her people of her love, guidance, and instruction in their daily life and replacing her life-giving teachings with the temporal and spiritually-destructive teachings of the fallen secular world.



We stand firmly alongside Your Holiness and Your Holiness’ representatives among us on

SCOOCh – our Beloved Brother Bishops His Eminence Archbishop Vicken Aykazian and His Grace Bishop Mesrop Parsamyan – and we assure you of our ardent prayers during this time of crisis. We are confident that God will strengthen Your Holiness and the faithful people of Armenia, who have never laid down their Cross from the moment that St. Santoukhd, the First Martyr of Armenia, laid down her life for Christ after receiving instructions in the faith from the Holy Apostle St. Thaddaeus in the first Christian century. May her intercession – along with the intercession of the Holy Theotokos St. Mary, St. Thaddaeus, St. Bartholomew, St. Gregory the Enlightener, and all the saints – be with Your Holiness, with the faithful people, and with the Armenian Church now and at all times.



On behalf of the Standing Conference of Oriental Orthodox Churches,



Bishop DAVID



President of SCOOCh and Bishop of the Coptic Orthodox Diocese of New York & New England



* Archbishop Dionysios John Kawak, Patriarchal Exarch, Syriac Orthodox Archdiocese of the Eastern United States

* Archbishop Titus Yeldho, Malankara Archdiocese of the Syrian Orthodox Church in North America

* Archbishop Silvanos Ayub, Malankara-Syriac Knanaya Archdiocese of America, Canada, and Europe

* Archbishop Petros, Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church, Archdiocese of New York and its Affiliated Regions

* Bishop Makarios, General Bishop, Overseeing the Eritrean Orthodox Tewahdo Church Diocese of North America

* Bishop Sinoda, Eritrean Orthodox Tewahdo Church Diocese of North America





www.scooch.org

Source: facebook.comlofficialscooch

