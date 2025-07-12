Ecumenical Patriarch to children from Ukraine: I have no right to forget the suffering of my children

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew welcomed, on Tuesday, July 8, 2025, at the Phanar, more than 80 Ukrainian children accompanied by the Consul General of Ukraine in Constantinople, Roman Nedilskyi, as well as compatriots who have been at the forefront of the ongoing war, some of whom were held as prisoners by the invading forces.

“From the very first moment of this horrible war, I stood before the whole world and said: this is evil, this is injustice, this is diabolical. No one has the right to rob children of their parents, to break up families, to sow death and suffering. War is always a defeat for humanity; it is contrary to the will of God, who created us for love, peace, and joy.

That is why I continue to say, and will say until my last breath: ‘No to war! Yes to peace!’ I pray every day that this tragedy will end as soon as possible, that all families will reunite, and that all children will live with their parents in peace,” said the Ecumenical Patriarch, addressing the children—some of whose parents lost their lives in the war, others who are fighting on the battlefields, and still others who remain prisoners.

Elsewhere in his speech he noted:

“When I look at you, dear children, I see genuine little heroes. Each one of you carries a unique story—a personal journey marked by trials no child should ever endure. Some of you have fathers and mothers fighting for the freedom of your land. Others await their loved ones who are far away, held. And some have lost their dearest, who became heroes and now rest in heaven. Yet despite all this, your hearts remain resilient and your spirits shine brightly.

Know this, dear children: every morning, I pray for you and your families. I pray for the courageous fathers and mothers who stand as guardians of justice, protecting what is most sacred—your homes, your families, and your land. I ask God to grant them strength, health, and a swift, safe return to you.

I also pray for those held captive, far from their homes and children. I entrust them to the care of the Virgin Mary, who herself endured the pain of separation from her Son. May she protect them, instill hope in their hearts, and sustain their strength, knowing that the most beloved in the world—you, their children—await their return. I urge everyone who can make a difference to work earnestly towards the exchange of all prisoners, for every family deserves the right to be reunited, to stand together once again.

My deepest prayers are for you, dear little angels, who have lost your precious parents. Your moms and dads have become eternal heroes. Now they reside in heaven, close to the Lord, watching over you with infinite love. Their love has not faded—it lives vividly in your hearts, in your memories, and in every kind and noble act you carry out. And know this: all of us who love you are here, standing beside you as your extended family.”

Addressing the former warriors accompanying the children, the Ecumenical Patriarch solemnly declared:

“Dear warrior brothers who stand with these children, you who have returned from captivity, you are living proof that hope never fades. Your presence here conveys the most profound message to these children: that their loved ones can return, that prayers hold true power, and that love triumphs over all adversity. To these children, you are emissaries of hope, living testaments that every separation can find its end.”

The children from war-ravaged Ukraine will be hosted in Turkey for several days of rest and renewal, continuing a tradition from previous years. Concluding his heartfelt address, the Ecumenical Patriarch pledged unwavering support:

“You are not merely children visiting the Patriarchate to me —you are my grandchildren, the cherished children of my heart. Your courage, and the strength you display in the face of hardship, inspire me deeply and move me profoundly. Despite all that you have endured, you remain children who understand love, hope, and the power of dreams.

I solemnly promise you: as long as I live, I will pray for you and your families. I will devote every effort to aid your country’s journey toward peace. I will always stand by your side, for you are my hope, my joy, and my pride. Your pain is etched in my heart, for I have no right to forget the suffering of my own children.”

Orthodox Times