The $100 million blueprint to rebuild Armenian Christianity in America – Public Radio of Armenia

The $100 Million Blueprint to Rebuild Armenian Christianity in AmericaThe numbers tell a story of quiet collapse. In the United States today, only 3% of Armenian-Americans attend church regularly. Daily Bible readership hovers around 1,000 individuals. Most parishes have no benchmarking, best practices, or KPIs, aging congregations, and digital engagement strategies that lag behind by decades. And yet, until now, few have responded with the urgency the crisis demands.

Khachkar Studios is changing that with a sweeping new initiative: a $100 million campaign to not only reverse decline but to redesign the very framework of Armenian Christian life in the diaspora. It’s the most significant investment of its kind in Armenian Church history, and it comes with a comprehensive strategy.

At the heart of the initiative is the “U.S. Armenian Christian Ecosystem 12 Body Parts” model — a systems-based framework that evaluates a church’s health not only by spiritual energy, but by operational effectiveness. These “body parts” include: philanthropic support, religious content across the spectrum of media, regular Sunday attendance, school students, bible studies, management, and leadership training.

Backed by 69 years of data, the model provides a way to measure and repair what’s broken.What it found was sobering: 11 of the 12 Body Parts are underperforming at critical levels. In many areas, Armenian churches fall into the bottom decile of U.S. Orthodox Christian institutions. The challenge isn’t just spiritual — it’s structural.

To address this, Khachkar Studios is launching a five-year pilot program. Up to 37 churches and ministries will receive $300,000 to $400,000 each to implement tailored transformation projects. These reforms are selected from an eight-activity “Pilot Menu,” offering proven interventions, ranging from digital Bible programs and high value-add role model targeted video production, to lay training seminars and pastoral leadership tracks.

But this is no passive grant. Churches will be required to demonstrate measurable progress, supported by 5,000 hours of senior management world-class benchmarking and management excellence. Implementation is guided, performance is tracked, and impact is analyzed.

Khachkar Studios has outlined three primary benchmarks for success. First, to double the number of “Faithful” weekly attendees from 12,894 to 27,847. Second, to increase daily Bible readers from 1,000 to 41,423. These goals represent a radical leap — not incrementalism, but transformation. Third, achieve a 6.1X SROI (Social Return on Investment).

Media plays a central role. Khachkar’s “Good News” division will lead the largest Christian Armenian digital content push in U.S. history — producing seven “Good News” workstreams: 1. Short-clips, 2. Podcasts, 3. Analyses, 4. Written Content, 5. Events, 6. News, and 7. Music at 25 times the volume of all other Armenian religious institutions combined.The $100 million initiative isn’t just money — it’s a mandate. A plan. A blueprint. For churches willing to be honest about their struggles and brave enough to change, it may be the single most important opportunity in a generation. For those who choose inaction, it might be the final warning.

