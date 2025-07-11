Metropolitan of Kyiv: Monasticism is not an escape from the world, but a profound form of its transformation

In a moving reflection posted on social media, Metropolitan Epifaniy of Kyiv and All Ukraine explored the profound spiritual vocation of monasticism, describing it as “one of the deepest and highest manifestations of devotion to God.” His words traced the historical roots and enduring significance of the monastic calling, offering both a historical overview and a powerful spiritual meditation for the faithful today.

“There are many ways to serve God in Christianity,” the Metropolitan wrote, “but monastic vocation is perhaps one of the deepest and highest manifestations of this devotion. It is born from the desire to dedicate oneself completely to God.”

Metropolitan Epifaniy began by recalling the origins of monasticism in Egypt, highlighting Saint Anthony the Great, who “first responded to Christ’s call to give himself fully to the Lord’s service.” By renouncing his possessions and embracing the ascetic life, Saint Anthony became a model of radical commitment. After 26 years in the desert, he began gathering disciples in 306 AD, forming the foundations of communal monastic life.

As monasticism spread eastward in the 5th and 6th centuries, it found new centers in Palestine, Syria, and Cappadocia. The Metropolitan emphasized the pivotal role of saints Basil the Great, Gregory the Theologian, and Gregory of Nyssa in shaping Eastern monastic tradition.

“Saint Basil the Great is known as the organizer of Eastern monasticism and the author of important monastic rules which remain relevant to this day,” Epifaniy noted. “He envisioned the monk as a true Christian whose asceticism is not just a set of external rules, but a state of holiness and deep devotion to God.”

For Saint Basil, the Metropolitan explained, monasteries were not to be isolated from society but embedded within it — communities that radiate love for God and neighbor. Monasticism was, and still is, not a rejection of human nature, but “its restoration to its original purity and fullness.”

The Metropolitan continued with a reflection on the growth of monastic centers in Constantinople and later on Mount Athos, home to figures like Saint Peter the Athonite, who “spent more than 50 years in prayer and silence.” On the lands of Ukraine, monasticism took root even before the Baptism of Kyivan Rus in 988, developing from forest-dwelling ascetics committed to living angelic lives.

But what drives a person to take such a demanding path?

“What truly moves a monk to choose this difficult way? What is the essence of this calling and the meaning of daily struggle?” he asked.

“The mission of monasticism is to be a spiritual light, guiding both the ascetic and others to eternal life. Just as a lighthouse shows the way to sailors, so too the monk leads souls to God through prayer.”

Even non-believers, he observed, often experience spiritual awakening when encountering monastics and their quiet, prayerful witness. In an age of noise and spiritual exhaustion, monks remind humanity that “the source of peace lies in the silence of the heart.”

“The monk steps onto this path out of love for God, which inevitably overflows into love for others. He suffers with humanity, prays, and gives his soul for others. This prayer sustains the world.”

Metropolitan Epifaniy concluded his reflection with an invitation to those sensing a quiet inner call.

“Dear brothers and sisters in Christ, if a quiet calling resounds in your heart – do not silence it. Monasticism is not simply an escape from the world, but in fact a profound form of its transformation. It is a dedication that shines far beyond the walls of the monastery.”

“May the prayers of those who have given their lives to God be guiding stars in the darkness – spiritual beacons that shine when humanity seeks the path home, toward the Heavenly Father.”

Orthodox Times