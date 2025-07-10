The official visit of the Ecumenical Patriarch to the United States to take place in September

Archbishop Elpidophoros of America, the hierarchs of the Ecumenical Throne in America, the clergy, and the faithful Orthodox people of the United States will joyfully welcome the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew to the United States for an official visit in September 2025.

The visit follows the announcement of the Templeton Foundation of the awarding of the internationally recognized Templeton Prize to the Ecumenical Patriarch for his “pioneering efforts to bridge scientific and spiritual understandings of humanity’s relationship with the natural world, bringing together people of different faiths to heed a call for stewardship of creation.”

The Ecumenical Patriarch is scheduled to arrive at Joint Base Andrews Military Facility just outside of Washington, D.C. on Monday, September 15, 2025. While in Washington, D.C., Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew is expected to meet with the President of the United States Donald Trump, members of Congress and the Senate, and members of the Diplomatic Corps, as is customary from previous visits to the United States.

On Wednesday, September 17, 2025, His All-Holiness will preside over the Patriarchal Great Doxology at St. Katherine Greek Orthodox Church in Falls Church, Virginia. The following day, September 18, 2025, the Ecumenical Patriarch will travel to New York City where he will celebrate the Patriarchal Doxology at Saint Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and National Shrine.

On Thursday, September 19, 2025, the Ecumenical Patriarch will address the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), a leading nonpartisan, independent national membership organization, think tank, and publisher promoting informed discussion in order to have an impact on important issues facing the United States and the world. Later in the day, there will be a Patriarchal Audience with young adult leaders in New York and New Jersey, followed by the St. Nicholas Gala, to be held in his honor at Casa Cipriani, New York City.

On Saturday, September 20, 2025, which is also International World Coastal Cleanup Day, the Ecumenical Patriarch will be honored as “Green Patriarch” at an Environmental Tribute held at Stony Brook University Marine Station, Southampton Campus. Later, at Dormition of the Virgin Mary Church in Southampton, the annual Synaxis of Hierarchs of the Ecumenical Patriarchate in the United States will convene under the leadership of His All-Holiness, followed by Great Vespers and a banquet.

Sunday, September 21, 2025, at Dormition of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church of the Hamptons, the Ecumenical Patriarch will preside at the Patriarchal Divine Liturgy together with His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America and members of the Holy Eparchial Synod of the Sacred Archdiocese, followed by an Agape Reception and Patriarchal Blessing.

On Monday, September 22, 2025, the Ecumenical Patriarch will return to New York City for a Patriarchal Reception and Blessing for the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew Foundation and the National Council of the Order of Saint Andrew the Apostle at the Archdiocesan Cathedral of the Holy Trinity.

In the afternoon, the Ecumenical Patriarch will address the Concordia Annual Summit, which convenes the world’s most prominent business, government, and nonprofit leaders to foster dialogue and enable effective partnerships for positive social impact. The Summit will be followed by a dinner, hosted by the Libra Group Family.

On Tuesday, September 23, 2025, the Archdiocesan Cathedral of the Holy Trinity will host a Patriarchal Audience and meeting with hierarchs, clergy, presvyteres, and monastics of the Archdiocese, which will be followed by a luncheon, hosted by Archbishop Elpidophoros of America, in gratitude to the Templeton Prize Committee. A visit by the Ecumenical Patriarch to Fordham University and the Orthodox Christian Studies Center Rose Hill Campus will follow.

On Wednesday, September 24, 2025, there will be a Patriarchal Doxology, at St. George Greek Orthodox Church in New York City, followed by a blessing for the faithful from Constantinople, Imvros, and Tenedos.

On the evening of September 24, 2025, the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew will receive the Templeton Prize at a private ceremony in New York City.

The visit of the Ecumenical Patriarch will conclude on Thursday, September 25, 2025 with a Farewell Luncheon, hosted by Archbishop Elpidophoros and in gratitude to Rabbi Arthur Schneier, Founder and President of the Appeal of Conscience Foundation, hosted by Calamos Investments at Rockefeller Center.

