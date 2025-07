Pashinyan, Aliyev hold bilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi – Public Radio of Armenia

Siranush Ghazanchyan

A bilateral meeting between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has begun in Abu Dhabi within the framework of the ongoing peace process between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Prime Minister Pashinyan arrived in the United Arab Emirates on July 9 for a working visit. In Abu Dhabi, he also held a meeting with the President of the UAE, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu