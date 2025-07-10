Khachkar Studios to Promote Judeo-Christian Faith with $100 Million Investment

***Opinions expressed are those of the author(s). They do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of Hyetert.***

Investment Marks One of the Largest Philanthropic Investments in Modern History to Advance Judeo-Christian Faith Khachkar Studios announced a $100 million investment to advance Judeo-Christian faith, one of the largest philanthropic investments in modern history to advance the faith. This historically unprecedented investment — shepherded by 5,000 senior management hours of world-class benchmarking and management excellence — is primarily focused on revitalizing the U.S. Armenian Christian Ecosystem by closing performance gaps and generating a 6.1x SROI (Social Return on Investment). $100 Million Investment: Khachkar Studios’ $100 million investment is one of the largest philanthropic investments in modern history to advance Judeo-Christian faith, and surpasses by 623 percent the total religious spending of the four largest Armenian-founded foundations over the past 23 years. 5,000 Hours of Management Excellence: The investment is shepherded by 5,000 pro bono senior management hours of world-class benchmarking and management excellence in 10 skill areas over the next 5 years, which is equally historically unprecedented and will have an unparalleled impact on revitalizing the U.S. Armenian Christian Ecosystem. Total Armenian Church Annual Spending: Khachkar Studios’ historic $100 million initiative is 243 percent of the total annual spending of all 164 U.S. Armenian churches. Khachkar Studios’ “Good News” media outreach will be more than 25 times the size of all other Armenian religious total media spending in the U.S. combined. The 2024 increase in Armenian government spending is US$1 billion and 338 times larger than the projected increase in spending by 67 of the largest U.S. Armenian philanthropic organizations. The 3 percent “Faithful” U.S. Armenian Christian Ecosystem bottom decile performance permeates 11 of the 12 Ecosystem Body Parts with deeply rooted barriers to change, and the lowest percentage “Faithful” Armenian churches believing they are best of the best with possibly insurmountable barriers to change. A systemic misconception held by many Armenian Americans is that U.S. Armenian churches have among the highest non-holiday church attendance rates, as high as 35 percent, when in fact they are 10 percent of major U.S. religions, and rank next to last – bottom decile – among 23 U.S. Orthodox Christian groups. The 3 near-term goals are focused on closing the performance gap, by doubling the number of “Faithful” from 12,894 to 27,847, increasing the number of daily Bible readers from 1,000 to 41,423, and achieving a 6.1x SROI. Each selected pilot church or ministry can receive between $300,000 and $400,000 or more during the first 5 years of the program from an 8 activities menu (“The Pilot Menu”), approximately 51 percent of average annual church related income. A careful study of the 19 variables of the 37 Potential “2025 Pilots” reveals insights to have an unparalleled impact on revitalizing the U.S. Armenian Christian Ecosystem, by closing performance gaps with a 6.1x SROI. Khachkar Studios’ 18 months of research – including 69 years of Armenian Church related materials and world-class benchmarking data – is the foundation for understanding why these 10 pervasive traits yield a ≤0 percent SROI. Get educated with Briefing Packet #5, available online. Khachkar Studios is a multimedia studio that empowers Christian role models through “Good News” education-training-retention (E-T-R), shepherded by world-class benchmarking and management excellence. Khachkar Studios is an affiliate of the Charles & Agnes Kazarian Foundation, JI-Analytics, and Japonica Partners. For more information about Khachkar Studios and its initiatives, visit the website. https://asbarez.com/khachkar-studios-to-promote-judeo-christian-faith-with-100-million-investment/?fbclid=IwY2xjawLdK19leHRuA2FlbQIxMQBicmlkETExeEFPYlNaeUtFMUk4aWNVAR72sfoS-2BpyJ4o1WakJHlxoYgM_DiwQQlcRa1YSpgqezgTh3ZrQ-zfrm328g_aem_xaEGI0KuLhDdUUHOQDfbKA