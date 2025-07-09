Third Building of Chambarak Kindergarten Renovated Thanks to the Knights of Vartan and Partners •

YEREVAN – The third building of Chambarak Community’s Kindergarten No. 3 has officially reopened following a much-needed renovation, made possible through a successful partnership between the Knights of Vartan Inc., the Government of the Republic of Armenia, the Chambarak Municipality, and the support of several dedicated organizations.

For over 30 years, the Knights of Vartan Inc. has worked to improve education in Armenia, with more than 250 school and kindergarten renovations completed across the country. This latest project in Chambarak, a town just 5 kilometers from the border in the Gegharkunik region, reflects their ongoing commitment to serving communities in need—especially those impacted by recent events.

Following the 2023 displacement of Armenians from Artsakh, Chambarak welcomed over 500 new residents, placing added pressure on local infrastructure. The town’s Third Kindergarten, made up of three buildings, had already seen two of its buildings renovated back in 2017 through a collaboration between the Knights of Vartan and the Armenian Territorial Development Fund (ATDF). The third building, however, remained unusable—until now.

Recognizing the urgent need for additional space for preschoolers, especially after the population increase, the Los Angeles Tri-Lodge of the Knights of Vartan rallied around the cause and hosted a successful fundraising gala in early 2024. About 20% of the renovation was funded by the Tri-Lodge of the Knights of Vartan, and the 80% was covered by the Government of the RoA. Construction began shortly after the partnership was formed and was completed in 2025. The third building is now prepared to accommodate 60 new children from the local community.

But the renovation was only part of the story. To truly bring the building to life, the Knights of Vartan partnered with two other organizations:

The Armenia School Foundation (ASF) stepped in to furnish the classrooms with brand-new tables, chairs, and wardrobes for 60 children and tables & chairs for their teachers.

The International Women’s Association of Yerevan (IWAY) contributed 60 beds, mattresses, and bedding to complete the kindergarten’s setup.

This renovation project is a great example of how local needs can be met when people work together—from grassroots advocates and community leaders in Armenia to diaspora organizations in Los Angeles and Yerevan. Together, they’ve created a safe, fully equipped space for the town’s youngest children to learn, grow, and thrive.

“We’re incredibly proud of what was accomplished here,” said Grand Commander Hunan Arshakian of the Knights of Vartan. “This wasn’t just about fixing a building—it was about creating a space for kids to feel safe, supported, and inspired. It shows what’s possible when communities come together for a common cause.”

Massis Post