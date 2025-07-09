Statement Issued by the Syriac Orthodox Patriarchate of Antioch and All the East

Damascus – July 9, 2025

Solidarity with the Armenian Apostolic Church

The Syriac Orthodox Patriarchate of Antioch and All the East is deeply concerned about the recent actions taken by the Armenian authorities against the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin and the Armenian Apostolic Church.

On behalf of the Syriac Orthodox Church and their Eminences the Archbishops members of the Holy Synod, His Holiness Patriarch Ignatius Aphrem II expresses full solidarity and profound fraternal support to His Holiness Karekin II, Catholicos of All Armenians, the clergy and the faithful of the Armenian Apostolic Church during this challenging and difficult period.

As the oldest institution in Armenia, the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin holds an immense spiritual, historical, and national significance for the Armenian people and the entire Oriental Orthodox family of churches. Any attempt to undermine its sanctity, disrupt its internal governance, or target its clergy represents a serious violation of religious freedom and ecclesiastical integrity.

The detention of bishops and priests, the encroachment upon sacred grounds, and the interference in the canonical life of the Church are actions that may be perceived as compromising the spiritual foundations of the nation and the cherished independence of the Church.

The Syriac Orthodox Church strongly condemns such actions and affirms its unwavering commitment to the principles of religious freedom and the autonomy of the Church.

We pray for strength, wisdom, and peace for the Armenian Church and call upon the government of Armenia to resort to dialogue and to act with justice and respect toward the sacred institutions that have shaped and sustained Christian heritage for centuries.

https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1296962641793559&set=a.263054705184363