Pope Leo tells Ukraine’s Zelenskiy that Vatican could host peace talks

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Pope Leo told visiting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Wednesday that the Vatican is willing to host Russia-Ukraine peace talks, the Vatican said in a statement, Reuters reports.

The pope, meeting the Ukrainian leader for the second time in his two-month-old papacy, also discussed with Zelenskiy “the urgent need for a just and lasting peace,” the statement said.

Zelenskiy and Leo held talks in Castel Gandolfo, a small Italian hill town not far from Rome, where the pope is taking a two-week vacation.

The Ukrainian leader is in Italy to attend a conference on July 10-11 dedicated to Ukraine’s recovery and long-term reconstruction following Russia’s invasion.

The Vatican did not say how long the meeting between Leo and Zelenskiy lasted. It released video showing Leo, the first U.S. pontiff, asking Zelenskiy “How are things going?” in English as the two sat in a large room together.

Leo, who has made appealing for peace in world conflicts a major theme of his young papacy, previously met with Zelenskiy at the Vatican on May 18.

