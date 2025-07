Magnitude 3.6 earthquake in Mount Athos

Shortly before 11 p.m., a seismic tremor measuring 3.6 on the Richter scale occurred in the Mount Athos area of Halkidiki.

The tremor was recorded at 10:39 p.m., with an epicenter located 10 kilometers west of Karyes at a depth of 12.4 kilometers.

A second tremor measuring 2.8 on the Richter scale followed a few minutes later, at 10:46 p.m. Its epicenter was located 8 kilometers west-northwest of Karyes, with a focal depth of 5 kilometers.

Translated by Ioanna Georgakopoulou

Orthodox Times