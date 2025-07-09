Draft Law for the strengthening of orthodoxy and the legal recognition of the Sinai Monastery

The new Draft Law of the Hellenic Ministry of Education, Religious Affairs, and Sports has been submitted for public consultation. It contains significant provisions that touch the core of Orthodox tradition, religious freedom, and academic security.

Among the bill’s key innovations is the establishment of a public legal entity named the “Greek Orthodox Holy Royal Autonomous Monastery of the Holy and God-Trodden Mount Sinai in Greece.” This institutional milestone resolves a longstanding issue and substantially strengthens Orthodoxy’s presence and mission in the East.

The draft law includes extensive regulations regarding religious legislation, support for higher ecclesiastical academies, protection of places of worship, and measures to enhance the safety and operation of higher education institutions. The goal is to safeguard academic freedom, address violence effectively, and ensure that studies are completed with meritocracy and institutional integrity.

According to the Ministry of Education, this legislative initiative “combines respect for religious tradition, strengthens ecclesiastical education, protects the individual rights of all religious communities, and tackles systemic issues within higher education institutions – to build a framework of coexistence, order, and freedom.”

Translated by Ioanna Georgakopoulou

Orthodox Times