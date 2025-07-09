Armenia, EU deepen cooperation on reforms, connectivity, and security

Armenia and the European Union held the sixth meeting of the Armenia-EU Partnership Committee, established under the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA), in Brussels on 8 July. The parties discussed the implementation of CEPA and the expanding Armenia-EU cooperation.

Armenia and the EU underlined the significant momentum in their partnership, based on their commitment to common values. They welcomed the important announcements made by Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan and EU High Representative/Vice President Kaja Kallas during her visit to Armenia on 29 and 30 June 2025. These include a political agreement on the new Armenia-EU Partnership Agenda and the adoption by the Commission of a proposal for the visa liberalization action plan. These decisions will bring Armenia and EU closer.

Armenia and the EU further welcomed the progress in implementing the EUR 270 million Resilience and Growth Plan, which supports Armenia’s closer sectoral cooperation with the EU and leverages large-scale investments in connectivity and businesses in the framework of the EU’s Global Gateway and in line with the “Crossroads of Peace” initiative.

The Partnership Committee reviewed developments related to the rule of law, justice reform, law enforcement, human rights and fight against corruption. The EU commended Armenia’s commitment to democracy, the rule of law and human rights and tangible progress in this regard. The EU emphasized the need for sustained reforms in these fields and additional measures to eliminate discrimination on all grounds. The two sides stressed the importance of meaningful involvement of civil society in decision-making and public affairs.

Armenia and the EU also discussed ways to promote inclusive regional connectivity, enhance economic diversification and mutual trade, accelerate the digital and green transitions, enhance cooperation in the field of energy security, and strengthen cooperation on climate action.

Regarding foreign, security and defense policy, the parties welcomed the recent signing of the agreement between Armenia and the EU establishing a framework for Armenia’s participation in EU crisis management missions and operations, and the launch of the first Armenia – EU Security and Defense Consultations. Both sides discussed new areas of cooperation, with a focus on building resilience to counter hybrid and cyber threats, foreign interference and disinformation. They also reiterated the important contribution of the EU Mission in Armenia to peace and stability in the region.

The Partnership Committee also discussed regional developments and the Armenia-Azerbaijan normalization process. The EU welcomed the agreement on the text of a draft peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan, calling for its signature and ratification. The EU also underlined its full support to Armenia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and to the inviolability of its internationally recognized borders based on 1991 Alma-Ata Declaration. The EU also expressed its support to Armenia’s efforts to reach full normalization of relations with Türkiye.

The meeting was co-chaired by Vahan Kostanyan, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia and Audrone Perkauskiene, Deputy Managing Director of Eastern Europe and Russia at the European External Action Service.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu