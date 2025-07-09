Armenia, Azerbaijan leaders to meet in Abu Dhabi

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will leave for the United Arab Emirates on July 9 on a working visit.

Today, Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan is scheduled to meet with UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi.

On July 10, within the framework of the peace process between Armenia and Azerbaijan, a bilateral meeting will be held in Abu Dhabi between Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and President of Azerbaijani Republic Ilham Aliyev.

Pashinyan and Aliyev last met in Tirana on May 16 on the sidelines of the 6th Summit of the European Political Community held in Tirana.

The sides emphasized the importance of the fact of reaching an agreement on the text of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Peace Agreement. The parties discussed the current situation and attached importance to the continuity of the process towards its signing.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu