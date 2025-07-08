WCC expresses deep concern over recent developments involving the Armenian Apostolic Church

World Council of Churches general secretary Prof. Dr Jerry Pillay expressed deep concern regarding recent developments in Armenia involving the Armenian Apostolic Church, including reported law enforcement actions at the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin and the detention of senior clergy.

“The Armenian Apostolic Church holds a unique and revered place in the spiritual, cultural, and historical life of the Armenian people,” said Pillay. “Reports of force being used within sacred spaces and the detention of clergy raise significant concerns about the protection of religious freedom, the sanctity of worship, and the autonomy of religious institutions.”

The World Council of Churches is also mindful of the impact that public rhetoric can have in moments of regional tensions, Pillay said. “Language that may be perceived as hostile or dismissive toward religious communities risks deepening societal divisions at a time when unity and mutual understanding are most needed,” he said.

Pillay called upon the government of Armenia to ensure the protection, dignity, and legal rights of all religious leaders and institutions; refrain from actions or statements that could be interpreted as targeting religious bodies or fuelling public antagonism; uphold the principles of religious freedom, due process, and the peaceful exercise of faith; and encourage an open and constructive dialogue between state institutions and religious communities.

“The World Council of Churches stands in solidarity with the Armenian Apostolic Church, whose historic witness and enduring role have long contributed to the spiritual life and resilience of the Armenian nation and the global Christian fellowship,” said Pillay. “At this important juncture, we urge all stakeholders to act with responsibility, sensitivity, and a shared commitment to the values that uphold dignity, dialogue, and peaceful coexistence.”

Source: oikoumene.org

