TUMO’s largest international center opens in Buenos Aires – Public Radio of Armenia

Siranush Ghazanchyan

On July 3, TUMO officially opened its first center in South America in the heart of Buenos Aires, Argentina. With space for 6,000 teens each week, it is now the largest TUMO Center in the world.

The project was launched in collaboration with the Ministry of Education of the City of Buenos Aires.

The center is located at the Centro Metropolitano de Diseño (CMD), the largest design hub in Latin America. Built in the early 2000s, CMD spans 14,000 square meters and hosts workshops, exhibitions, and major events.

In 2026, two more TUMO Centers will open in the northern and southern districts of Buenos Aires, giving even more teens the opportunity to study technology and design, regardless of their socioeconomic background.

The opening ceremony was attended by Mayor Jorge Macri, Minister of Education for the City of Buenos Aires, Mercedes Miguel, and TUMO CEO Marie Lou Papazian.

